News > News > Xbox

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Is A Fresh Chapter for the Series

9 Sep 2025 10:48
Cedric Gossling
Digimon Story Time Strangey

PlayStation

Share Icon

Pokémon might be the king of the pocket monsters, but Digimon has recently found its way onto the headlines with Digimon Story Time Stranger.

The blend of JRPG mechanics and your typical digital monster drama seems to have found its fanbase, and the new title builds on top of that on the PlayStation 5.

As the name suggests, this one isn’t just a nostalgia trip with Agumon and Co, the game feels more ambitious and, dare we say, a little fresh and familiar at the same time.

After Digimon Time Stranger was announced back in February, the main aim has been to capture the newly acquired fans, as well as being another entry for veterans to sink their teeth into.

If you were a fan back in the old PS1 days, chances are, you might like this one as well.

Digimon Story Time Stranger Gameplay

The turn-based combat is back and it’s back with a bang. Each Digimon has unique moves and evolution paths, as well as elemental affinities that can be used to your advantage – or used against you, if you don’t choose your party wisely.

The standout feature is the Time Shift mechanic, however. This feature allows the player to manipulate the order of turns, follow up, as well as rewind a mistake – if you’re reminded of Prince of Persia, you might have a point here. This clever twist feels more tactical and forgiving at the same time, making the encounters feel less of a grind.

The Story Uses Time Travel

The time travel mechanic isn’t just a gameplay feature; it’s heavily intertwined with the narrative as well. This is a first for the series, and while it certainly won’t win any narrative prizes, it’s a cool way of exploring every digital world players – and watchers of the original anime back in the day – know and love, and is therefore a sweet hook in itself.

The environments are most likely going to be very diverse, since the Digimon universe expanded over its long run as well, which can only be a net positive – if the devs fill the world with meaningful content, that is. Let’s hope the demo wasn’t just a showcase of the best parts of Digimon Time Changer, because if what’s shown is indicative of the rest of the game, we’re excited and hyped as all heck for this one.

Cedric Gossling

Cedric is a passionate gamer and dedicated author known for his sharp insights and engaging coverage of the gaming world. With a deep-rooted love for all things interactive and competitive, Cedric has turned his lifelong hobby into a thriving career, writing in-depth news pieces, game reviews, and esports coverage for a global audience. Whether breaking down the latest tournament results, analyzing gaming trends, or spotlighting rising stars in the industry, Cedric brings a clear voice and a gamer’s perspective to every story.

Related News

1Spin4Win
?>
News

1Spin4Win Lands 13 New Casino Partnerships In Latin America

Slot games provider 1Spin4Win has boosted its number of global partnerships to over 800 by securing deals with 13 online…

Jim Munro
Borderlands 4
?>
News

Borderlands 4 Preview - Back To The Roots?

Anyone who has played Borderlands before knows that the looter-shooter is known for a couple of things primarily; lots of…

Cedric Gossling
EAFC Player Ratings
?>
News

EA Has Revealed its Complete Database of Players for EAFC 26 - Here Are the Top Rated 

Part of what fans enjoy about the annual release of EA Sports FC (and FIFA before that) isn’t only the…

Peter Morgan
PT Game
?>
News

Bayonetta and Devil May Cry Creator Hideki Kayima Voices Hope for PT Revival

Despite only being a demo for a title that never came out, 2014’s PT horror game is sometimes referred to…

Peter Morgan
Silksong Patch
?>
News

Team Cherry Promises Patch to Address Hollow Knight: Silksong’s Early Game Difficulty

The fact that Silksong is actually out and playable might still feel surreal for some audiences who have been awaiting…

Peter Morgan