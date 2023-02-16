Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat launches globally in 2023

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, a mobile game spin-off developed by NebulaJoy Games and Capcom, is set to launch worldwide in 2023. Closed beta registration is now available for keen players, with those who take part getting their first glimpses at the long-awaited English translation of this action adventure.

Despite originating from the internationally popular Devil May Cry (DMC) franchise, this mobile title has largely slipped under the radar. According to reports, it launched in China in June 2021 – but was announced as being in development way back in 2017. This seemingly truncated development cycle would explain why Nero, Dante, and Vergil are rocking their outfits and designs from DMC 4 in the game – rather than their updated DMC 5 looks from 2019.

Read: Devil May Cry features a hidden ‘Resident Evil’ laser gun

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

While the trailer is largely cinematic, it does show off a snappy combat system cribbed directly from Devil May Cry 4, and plenty of creepy enemies to overcome. How this ‘hack and slash’ functionality will translate to mobile input is currently unclear – but whatever the case, it does look very flashy.

In the game, you’ll be able to play as Nero, as well as Dante, Vergil, and Lady, with each having their own unique move set and combat abilities. You can form teams of three characters to travel with, and take on raid bosses along the way. You’ll also be able to craft new items and abilities to strengthen your crew.

A single-player mode sends you on a monster-filled journey, while multiplayer modes let you battle with friends. As is the case with most mobile games, it will be free to play – but will include gacha mechanics, mostly likely as a means to obtain new weapons and cosmetics.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is set launch its global closed beta test for Android and iOS players shortly, and keen players are encouraged to register their interest on the game’s website. Limited spots are available.

Stay tuned to hear more about this game launch, and the future of the Devil May Cry franchise.