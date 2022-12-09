Death Stranding 2, aka DS2, announced by Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2, or DS2 as it was officially titled, was announced at The Game Awards 2022 by Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. The sequel to the post-apocalyptic delivery game that bizarrely seemed to predict the global COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, was announced with a trailer depicting the returning character Fragile, portrayed by Lea Seydoux, on the run from an unknown antagonist. The game also revealed the return of Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam Bridges.

It’s presumed that Reedus will again be the protagonist of the game, and based on a call to action from Seydoux’s character in the trailer, the imperative to establish new connections across a ravaged world will likely be a key focus of the game. Seydoux’s character is seen activating a large, floating fortress equipped with construction equipment.

Death Stranding 2 stars Reedus and Seydoux, as well as Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker. The involvement of Fanning and Kutsuna in the project were teased with a series of posters in the months preceding the announcement at various video game conventions, like PAX Aus 2022.

Death Stranding 2 / DS 2 currently has no release window, but will be published on Sony Interactive Entertainment, and release exclusively on PlayStation 5. Hideo Kojima confirmed that Kojima Productions is also working on other projects in a short interview following the trailer’s release at The Game Awards.