Dave the Diver is getting Like a Dragon DLC

Dave the Diver is set to get a brand new crossover DLC, with Ichiban Kasuga of Like a Dragon heading down to the Blue Hole for a holiday. As announced, the Dave the Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday DLC, set to launch in April 2025, will introduce Kasuga as a new guest of your sushi restaurant, but he’s “in for more than just a holiday” as “unsettled threats and new, unforgettable friendships” are also on the way.

A new trailer for this DLC released during the PlayStation State of Play showcase confirmed Kasuga won’t be alone when he comes to town. He’ll also be dogged by mysterious warriors wielding guns, and must then fight them in both hand-to-hand combat, and under the sea.

As shown off, Kasuga will arrive alongside new side-scrolling beat-em-up mini-games, fighting alongside Cobra as enemies attempt to defeat Kasuga.

In all, the new DLC looks absolutely wonderful, and it’s great to see Kasuga branching out to join other games. As we’ve previously covered at GamesHub, he’s a very good boy that deserves the world. Likewise, Dave the Diver is an incredible game, and one that’s certainly earned the high praise and success it’s achieved since launch.

Notably, this Like a Dragon crossover is one of many neat collaborations to recently feature in Dave the Diver. Currently, the game also features crossovers with Balatro and Dredge, amongst others, and there was also a limited time Godzilla crossover for the game.

Per Jaeho Hwang, Director of Dave the Diver, this collaboration has been “brewing” in the depths, and the team is very excited to see it finally arrive.

“As some of you may already know, I’ve often cited the Like a Dragon series as one of my greatest gaming inspirations,” Hwang said. “From the original 2005 release to the latest RPG iterations, I’ve been captivated by the rich character development and genre-defying gameplay. It’s been a dream of mine to invite these iconic characters into Dave’s world, and now, that dream is becoming a reality.”

The collaboration reportedly came together thanks to a “fateful meeting” between Hwang and Masayoshi Yokoyama at Tokyo Game Show. As for what to expect in future, here’s the official description of the upcoming DLC:

“Kasuga Ichiban, our beloved protagonist since Yakuza: Like a Dragon, decides to take a well-deserved break at the Blue Hole. Joined by his ever-reliable buddy, the bartender of the “Survive Bar”, this vacation is about to turn into anything but relaxing. Brace yourselves for an epic showdown as Bancho’s ego takes a serious hit when the bartender delivers a harsh dose of honesty about his skills. But wait, there’s more! Our dynamic duo stumbles upon a sinister plot that’ll have you hooked. A dolphin-poaching syndicate is making waves, and it’s up to Ichiban and Dave to dive into action.”

Dave the Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday will be a paid expansion for the game, with plenty of new content included. You can learn more about what’s to come via the PlayStation Blog.