The video games industry had a horrible, no good, very bad year in 2024, with countless developers subject to layoffs, and a smorgasbord of the most promising, creative studios forced to shutter amidst financial hardship. Through it all, a number of fantastic video games still released, providing hope for the industry, highlighting global development talent, and reminding us all why gaming is good.

In 2024, I played a lot of such games. Some of them were given their flowers in glittering ceremonies. Others flew under the radar. Regardless of accolades, all were worth playing, and made my year that much brighter. This isn’t the official GamesHub GOTY list. (You’ll find that here.) It’s just a simple list of all the games that tickled me personally this year – including a standout few that made the list regardless of release year, for how much they delighted me.

Here’s all the best video games I played in 2024.

Astro Bot

There’s been so much debate around Astro Bot recently. Folks who “got it” called it a masterpiece of platforming. Folks who didn’t were quick to throw around the “overrated” label. In my wisdom, I’ve chosen to listen to neither side. I enjoyed Astro Bot simply because it was good and fun, and it whisked me away into a world of bright colour and creativity.

You don’t need to debate what makes a good game, or a great game, when it comes to Astro Bot. Frankly, it’s fine to put away the critical lens every once in a while, and enjoy a game for what it is. And what Astro Bot is, is pure and simple delight. In 2024, Astro Bot made me very, very happy, and that’s all a good game needs to do.

The Crush House

Nerial’s The Crush House is an indie gem that flew relatively under the radar in 2024. But it certainly deserves a lot more attention. For those unfamiliar, this is a game that casts you as the producer of a 1990s reality show, with the objective to create the hottest and most compelling product on the market. In practicality, what this means is roaming a beach house setup, capturing the action, as determined by audience interests.

What makes The Crush House so compelling is its novel gameplay system. I’ve never played a game quite like it, and that tickles me immensely. Rather than getting involved in the action, you are an observer, and must tilt your camera lens to capture the most action, running around set to film all the spiciest and most exciting interactions between your cast. It’s a weird, wonderful, and very creative game – and I like it a lot.

Dave the Diver

“Hey, this game didn’t release in 2024.” You’re quite right. But alas, the backlog of games I want to play in my personal time is very, very long, and this year was my first opportunity to play Dave the Diver. And boy, did I play it. Across two short weeks, I absolutely blasted my way through this game, devouring it in great bites. The wise mind would savour a game like this. I couldn’t stop myself from diving, and diving, and diving.

What a brilliant game Dave the Diver is. It’s moreish and clever, and features so many unique gameplay systems. At first, you think it’s all about diving and fishing, or cooking at a sushi restaurant. Then you’re uncovering merpeople and conspiracies, and also – suddenly – Godzilla is there. This game is endlessly creative and very, very cool. Playing it between review games was a highlight of my 2024.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Have you played The Case of the Golden Idol? Did it make you feel stupid? If yes, then play Duck Detective: The Secret Salami. This is a game that weaves familiar detective mechanics into a much tighter, simpler plot, with cutesy characters and an adorable mystery to boot. It’s a game with a perfect balance of difficulty, and allows you to draw your own connections as you work your way through a lovely, bite-sized plot about a salami theft that’s far more intriguing than first appears.

There’s so much about Duck Detective that works. Its characters are funny and endearing. Its plot is silly and laugh-out-loud funny. It gives you a wonderful blast of joy and good humour with aplomb, and in 2024, that felt very needed. It’s absolutely wonderful to hear Duck Detective has a sequel in development, because it absolutely deserves it.

Harold Halibut

We’ve all felt adrift at one point or another in our lives. Starting a new job. Moving to a new state. Changing hobbies. Questioning those hobbies. Harold Halibut is a moving exploration of that feeling, set against a backdrop of sci-fi mystery. The titular Harold Halibut is a man adrift, going about his mundane days until he finds a spark of inspiration in something strange and wonderful: the arrival of an alien.

What follows is a deep tale about belonging, friendship, and soul-searching, as Harold attempts to grasp a purpose he’s spent his whole life trying to find. Not everyone got Harold Halibut on launch. That’s perfectly understandable. But playing the game was a revelation for me, and I loved how deeply it explored notions of life and love in a strange alien world.

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a relatively simple game. You log in each day, open card packs, take part in a battle or two, and then log off. In this daily ritual, I have found an immense amount of joy. Even when I open card picks and still don’t have the silver-bordered Gardevoir I need to complete my Kanto set, it’s wonderful to log in every day and see what the digital Pokemon gods have for me. It’s even nicer getting to share my picks with friends. There’s a bunch of us all playing this together, and I’m living through their wild finds and wonder picks.

More than being a compelling digital adaptation of the classic Pokemon card game, Pokemon TCG Pocket succeeds on its sense of ease and satisfaction. You can spend cash on the game, but it’s not necessary to enjoy it. You can spend hours battling, fighting to improve your techniques or prove yourself better than your friends. But you don’t have to. Whatever you want out of Pokemon TCG Pocket, you’ll get – and that’s what makes the game so fantastic.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland

This is the second entry on this list that didn’t actually release in 2024, but I’m counting it because it single-handedly dragged me into being a regular mobile gamer this year. I’d been waiting years for Disney and Aniplex to translate Disney Twisted-Wonderland into English, and had no idea it actually launched in Australia in 2023. A chance discovery with writing some related news meant I was finally able to download it, and I very quickly fell in love with its menagerie of Disney-inspired ikemen.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland isn’t necessary a great game, I’ll give you that. It’s more of the “guilty pleasure” variety. But popping in each day to chat to Malleus, Ruggie, Idia, and Cater added very fun spice to my days.

To my surprise, Twisted-Wonderland actually goes far beyond the surface level. While much of its gameplay is simple point-and-click challenges, it has a very robust story that lasts dozens of hours, and is frequently, genuinely compelling. It’s no wonder the game is being adapted into an anime series next year – there’s some really novel ideas hiding in this gacha-infused mobile game.

The Sims 4 Life and Death

The Sims 4 Life and Death is hands-down the coolest Sims expansion ever, adding in so many fantastic new features to make life in the game feel more meaningful. It lets you become a ghost! It gives you challenges to reach a satisfied life! You can host funerals! You can finally, properly romance the Grim Reaper! Life and Death is an expansion pack for all the little weirdos out there, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed exploring it this year.

With the announcement that The Sims 5 won’t happen, there was some malaise about whether The Sims 4 could remain exciting in the long-term. Life and Death erased these doubts, and gave plenty of hope that The Sims 4 can continue to be excellent in the years ahead, with fresh new ideas to spice up everyday living.

Sumerian Six

Sumerian Six is another game I feel deserved more attention in 2024. This is a game where you can become a werebear and kill Nazis. Who doesn’t want to do that? Beyond this quirk, Sumerian Six is also a very satisfying, well-defined tactical strategy game that takes cues from the best of the genre. You’re not only trying to find the best path forward in each of the game’s stages, you’re also trying to pull off victory with pizzazz and style.

And when your run fails, and you’re accidentally spotted, Sumerian Six is very generous with its restarts, allowing you to experiment at length before committing to your next move. I went into this game with zero expectations, and I was extremely, pleasantly surprised at every turn. It’s snappy and moreish, and contains a raft of fun mechanics. Its cast of characters is immensely likeable. Its story is deliciously over-the-top. Sumerian Six is very good, and I implore you to check it out.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

I’m sitting at my keyboard trying very hard not to write an ode to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth minor character Vincent Valentine, but it’s oh-so-very hard. Just look at him. That’s my guy. He’s so cool in his snazzy little cloak, and with his mysterious gleaming gauntlet, and his terrifying turns-into-a-giant-creature charm. The finale of the Final Fantasy 7 remake series will be far better for his gloomy presence.

But I digress. Even beyond the long-awaited appearance of Vincent Valentine, I absolutely loved my time with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth this year. It’s beautiful and epic, and features a plethora of stunning set pieces. It might be filled with puzzles and mid-game sag, but even through this, it sings, thanks to strong storytelling, and brilliant performances from its main cast. It’s certainly earned its place on the list of my favourite video games of the year. (Not just because Vincent is there, but it certainly helps.)