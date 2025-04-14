Date Everything! locks in June 2025 release date

Date Everything!, the game that lets you romance household objects like fridges, doors, windows, and toilets, has locked in a new release date of 17 June 2025.

In a trailer confirming the news, developer Sassy Chap Games has shown off more of the steamy action, confirming a host of new romanceable objects, and revealing more about gameplay. As depicted, you’ll enter the world of Date Everything! with pretty much literal rose-coloured glasses. Here, these glasses are a physical object – the “dateviators” – and they let you see objects in your house as real, dateable people.

Focus the glasses over your toilet, and it’ll become a hottie. Even your walls can be romanced here, and your doors (they’re called Dorian, of course). There’s over 100 companions to find in the game, and each can be pursued along paths of friendship, love, or vicious rivalry.

Here’s a rundown of circumstances, courtesy of Sassy Chap Games:

“Date Everything! brings an exciting new twist on the dating simulator genre. Your BFA in customer service unfortunately goes to waste as you lose your job to AI. But… a mysterious stranger sends a gift –magical glasses called “dateviators” – which make your house come alive and dateable! Each dateable object will open up, have their own stories and potentially become your lovers, friends, or enemies.”

Each companion is fully-voiced in the game, and there are some very recognisable folks in the voice cast – so you might be surprised when you recognise the sultry tones of your table, your statue, your exercise bike, or your heater.

Based on this new glimpse, Date Everything! looks absolutely bizarre – and isn’t that fabulous? It’s a completely fresh take on the dating sim genre, and leans into the weird and wonderful in a bright, charming way that makes you want to go along with it. Why shouldn’t you date a toilet? It’s silly and probably unhygienic, but it’s video games – and anything goes.

If you’re keen for a new, wild spin on the dating genre, then Date Everything! certainly looks like it has the goods. There’s not long to go before the game releases, so it’s best to keep an eye on the horizon for more news.