Neverway is a horror-infused life sim RPG to watch

Fiona is in a pickle, and it involves dead gods and cosy farming.
14 Apr 2025 10:19
Leah J. Williams
Pretty much everyone dreams of leaving their jobs for a cosier life on the range. But what happens when that dream turns into a nightmare, and you end being an immortal herald for a dead god? In Neverway, that’s the reality facing protagonist Fiona – a hero who just wants a slow, peaceful life, but gets much more than she bargained for when a demon realm begins to encroach on her farmstead.

As announced during the Triple-i Initiative, this upcoming game from new studio Coldbood – co-founded by Celeste pixel artist Pedro Medeiros – aims to be a new spin on cosy life sims, injecting a hefty dose of horror into the action. Whether you’re into creepy eldritch beasties, or you’re just looking for a fresh take on cosy gameplay, it certainly looks like a game to watch.

What’s most compelling about Neverway is its sense of familiarity. Like other games in the life sim RPG genre, it features activities like farming, fishing, and exploration, as well as a romance with villagers, and a loose story. But that’s just on the surface – and the further you explore Neverway, the more the game’s true horrors unfold.

The land around you might be lush, and the rivers might be full of fish. You might spend your first days relaxing, and greeting your new neighbours. But fall asleep, or wander off the beaten path, and you’ll find a world of demons as the “nightmare reality” of Neverway begins to creep in.

Neverway – First Trailer

You can also spend time dating more than 10 unique characters, and pursue their storylines to unlock new skills and abilities. But what about all those horrors? Per the game’s description, your neighbours think they’re living in a paradise – and you can choose whether to “lie to them or tell them the truth.” Is Neverway your burden to handle? How will they react?

As a stalwart of the genre, it’s easy to draw connections between Neverway and Stardew Valley, although Neverway does have more eldritch twists, and its dark visual style marks it out as wholly different.

Read: Stardew Valley’s 8 strangest unsolved mysteries

To imagine your life in this game, I suppose the best touchpoint is this: what if the subtle war backdrop of Stardew Valley was far less than subtle? While you’re farming, crafting, cooking, and decorating your homestead, the eldritch horror beasts of Neverway are slowly advancing beneath your feet.

It’s a very compelling hook in a genre that often leans very heavily into positive, cosy gaming vibes, where darkness and conflict are treated with a much lighter touch.

For now, Neverway doesn’t have a firm release date, but we expect to hear more in the coming year, as Coldblood continues development. Those keen to track progress can now wishlist the game on Steam.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

