News

 > News > Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077: What’s new in Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major base game update alongside the launch of Phantom Liberty.
19 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 livestream september 2023

PC

Image: CD Projekt Red

Share Icon

CD Projekt Red has confirmed the split between new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-anticipated Update 2.0, and those arriving only for players who purchase the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. While all players on modern-generation consoles and PC will be getting an upgrade in some form, there are several new features that will be exclusive to paying players.

That includes new quests, gigs, boss fights, and vehicle missions, as well as vehicle missile launchers, an increased level cap, and the new Relic skill tree and abilities system.

That said, the free features arriving in the game shortly are still very robust, with these including new vehicle combat options, a redesigned skill tree, improvements to combat AI and in-game policing, and new options for vehicle combat.

Here’s the complete feature breakdown, per CD Projekt Red:

Image: CD Projekt Red

Read: Cyberpunk 2077 to get big 2.0 update alongside Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: New Update 2.0 Features

  • Redesigned skill trees and perks
  • Revamped cyberware and new capacity system
  • Vehicle combat and car chases
  • Combat AI improvements
  • New police system
  • UI and UX improvements
  • Loot, items, and crafting changes
  • New radio stations

Cyberpunk 2077: Exclusive Phantom Liberty Features

  • Dogtown – a dangerous new district
  • Brand new storyline and characters
  • New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more
  • Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events
  • All-new Relic skill tree and abilities
  • 100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion
  • Vehicle missile launchers
  • Level cap increased to 60

Early previews for Phantom Liberty have so far labelled the expansion ‘game-changing‘, with new features aiding a refreshed experience that more closely aligns with what Cyberpunk 2077 aimed to be at launch. While the game initially stumbled out of the gate, CD Projekt Red has managed to right the ship in recent years – and Phantom Liberty should represent a new chapter in this battle.

When this expansion pack launches, everyone who owns a copy of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will get the benefit of a fresh and much-needed game overhaul – regardless of purchasing the new DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on 26 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox ftc microsoft
?>
News

New Xbox consoles and controller revealed by court documents

Documents pertaining to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard have revealed plans for a redesign of the Xbox Series X and…

Edmond Tran
dishonored fallout 3 remaster oblivion game leak microsoft bethesda
?>
News

Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

A seemingly leaked document implies Microsoft and Bethesda have several major, unannounced game projects in the works.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2023 panel schedule
?>
News

The PAX Aus 2023 panel schedule is now live

PAX Aus 2023 is right around the corner. Here's what to expect from this year's panel lineup.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty idris elba
?>
News

Idris Elba isn't sure he'll do another game after Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Elba's work on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was a "leap of faith" for the actor.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's avengers crystal dynamics square enix
?>
News

Marvel's Avengers is 90% off ahead of planned delisting

Marvel's Avengers is set to disappear forever in the coming days – so grab it while you can.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login