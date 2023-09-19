Cyberpunk 2077: What’s new in Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed the split between new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-anticipated Update 2.0, and those arriving only for players who purchase the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. While all players on modern-generation consoles and PC will be getting an upgrade in some form, there are several new features that will be exclusive to paying players.

That includes new quests, gigs, boss fights, and vehicle missions, as well as vehicle missile launchers, an increased level cap, and the new Relic skill tree and abilities system.

That said, the free features arriving in the game shortly are still very robust, with these including new vehicle combat options, a redesigned skill tree, improvements to combat AI and in-game policing, and new options for vehicle combat.

Here’s the complete feature breakdown, per CD Projekt Red:

Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077: New Update 2.0 Features

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations

Cyberpunk 2077: Exclusive Phantom Liberty Features

Dogtown – a dangerous new district

Brand new storyline and characters

New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

Early previews for Phantom Liberty have so far labelled the expansion ‘game-changing‘, with new features aiding a refreshed experience that more closely aligns with what Cyberpunk 2077 aimed to be at launch. While the game initially stumbled out of the gate, CD Projekt Red has managed to right the ship in recent years – and Phantom Liberty should represent a new chapter in this battle.

When this expansion pack launches, everyone who owns a copy of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will get the benefit of a fresh and much-needed game overhaul – regardless of purchasing the new DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on 26 September 2023.