Two Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings are set for PAX Aus 2024

PAX Aus 2024 will play host to two Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings on 13 October 2024, with two sets of couples set to legally tie the knot in “unholy matrimony.” Both couples will be wedded in front of the iconic Lamb, in a life-size replica of the Cult of the Lamb Temple, and the best part is – you’re invited to attend.

The weddings will take place at 11:00 am AEST and 3:00 pm AEST, with both open to PAX Aus 2024 attendees and the general public. The Temple will be located “next to the Handheld Lounge and the entrance to the Main Theatre” which should allow ample space for keen attendees to watch the proceedings.

What better way to close out PAX Aus 2024 than seeing two couples declaring their love for each other, in a ceremony of strange and eldritch proportions? The two couples have chosen this day to share with everyone, thanks to a love of Cult of the Lamb, and support from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, and it should make for a spectacular celebration for all involved.

“Last year, we threw an epic rave at Federation Square, and over 6,000 people showed up,” Julian Wilton, Creative Director at Massive Monster said. “So, we thought, how do we top that this year? Easy… wedding rituals!”

“We’re definitely dialling up the crazy, but it’s all for you, our amazing fans. The love you’ve shown for our game has been incredible, and now it’s time to spread that love. And what better way to do that than by legally marrying two awesome couples?”

Ahead of the two weddings, PAX Aus attendees will also be able to visit the Temple to check out panels and presentations, or sit down for some co-op Cult of the Lamb with friends. Inside, there will also be themed merchandise for purchase, and the Lamb will likely be running around as well.

Our early congratulations go out to the happy couples set to be married at the Cult of the Lamb Temple during PAX Aus 2024. The GamesHub team hopes to be present to wish them both a very happy and unholy matrimony.

PAX Aus 2024 takes place from 11-13 October 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.