Cult of the Lamb patch notes tease second major content update

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has given an update on the game’s upcoming v1.1.0 patch, which adds several quality-of-life and accessibility features for the popular dungeon crawling and colony management game.

But in the patch notes describing the changes, the developer also teased that in addition to Relics of the Old Faith – the upcoming expansion which adds ‘new challenges, enemies, and ways to keep non-believers in line’ sometime in early 2023, the studio is also working on a second major content update, coming in mid 2023, which will add ‘depth and detail’ to the cult management aspect.

That’s all the information that’s been given so far.

The upcoming v1.1.0 patch otherwise adds minor, albeit much-requested features, such as the ability to rename your cult at any time, controller remapping, detailed playthrough statistics, the ability to bless a group of followers rather than just individually, and automatic cooking and fishing settings.

The full patch notes follow below, courtesy of Massive Monster. We’ll keep an eye out for more news on the game’s second major update.

Cult of the Lamb Patch notes – v1.1.0

You can now rename your Cult, view Followers, and statistics while examining your Doctrine book

Added the ability to Bless, Inspire, and Intimidate multiple Followers at once

Added a Custom Bindings section for controllers, you can now bind your controller as you wish

Added auto-fishing Accessibility Option

Added auto-cooking Accessibility Option

Added hold-action toggle Accessibility Option

Roadmap has been updated to reflect the current update plan

Structures can now be placed with the mouse

Updated the UI for Controller layouts

General UI improvements such as a dropdown menu for changing resolution

Cults and Followers can no longer be given empty names

Ratau’s letter now has the correct prompt

Play time will now display correctly if the save file exceeds 24 hours

Fixed an exploit in the world map allowing you to travel to locations you hadn’t unlocked

Fixed an exploit that allowed you to open all Crusade doors after opening Anura

Fixed an issue where the difficulty level of a loaded save file may carry over into a new game

Fixed an issue where multiple controllers connected will not be responsive

Many bug fixes and optimisations across all platforms

For more on Cult of the Lamb, you may enjoy some of these articles: