Massive Monster is set to host a Cult of the Lamb themed party on the first night of PAX Aus 2024, bringing together fans of the game, and the local game development community. While there’s plenty of reasons to get excited about a party, you should also know this one will take place in an old church, with more ambiance provided by live music from River Boy, DJ Macintosh, James Audet, The Omega Point, and Plastiq.

The event will also be buoyed by puppetry, as the “monstrous creations” of Golden Scissor Puppets will be in attendance to hype up the crowd, and get those gothic rave vibes going.

For those keen to attend, the kind folks at Devolver Digital have given us a special discount code accessed via this link, and you can also enter MONSTERFRIENDS for 10% off the price of tickets. The first release is nearly sold out, so you’ll need to get in quick.

If past years are anything to go by, this “INDOCTRINATE” party will be one to remember. Massive Monster has made a name for itself for its dedication to good vibe parties, and it should help kick off PAX weekend with aplomb.

Elsewhere at PAX Aus 2024, attendees can expect a range of exhibits, panels, talks, and installations celebrating international and local video games at scale. The full schedule for the show isn’t available quite yet, but that’s set to drop imminently. Once it lands, you can plan out each day of the event and account for recovery time after this celebration.

Now, as Massive Monster says: “Revel beneath the waxing moon … push back the dawn with the elixirs of Gospel & Grog, and join the folds of the cult…”

INDOCTRINATE: Cult of the Lamb will take place from 7:00 pm AEDT on 11 October 2024 at 75 Reid St in Fitzroy, North VIC. You can purchase tickets to the event via Humanitix.