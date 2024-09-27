Crunchyroll Game Vault gets 10 new titles in October 2024

The Crunchyroll Game Vault is set to get 10 new games in October 2024, including River City Girls 2, Moonstone Island, Eternights, and more. It’s the largest lot of games added to the streaming library, which will contain around 35 premium mobile games by the end of the year.

The aim here is to value-add for Crunchyroll subscribers, with those on the Mega and Ultimate fan tiers able to download and play a range of mobile games in addition to accessing a massive library of anime.

Already, the Game Vault contains a range of great, anime-adjacent games including indie hits like Crypt of the NecroDancer, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump Dimensions, Behind the Frame, River City Girls, One Punch Man: World, Inbento, Street Fighter: Duel, My Hero Academia:The Strongest Hero, and more.

Going forward, Crunchyroll plans to continue growing its offering, adding new games to the platform as well as providing new day-one launches.

In October, this edict will see Blossom Tales 2 debut on mobile via the Game Vault, as well as on iOS and Android. Anime spin-off Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE – is also set to launch on mobile via Crunchyroll and other platforms.

Read: Crunchyroll adds 15 new titles to its Game Vault

In the coming months, subscribers can also expect hidden object game Hidden in My Paradise, “retro racer” Victory Heat Rally, sci-fi RPG LunarLux, Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens.

Rounding out the new releases are “full-featured ports” for titles including Eternights, Fruit Mountain, Moonstone Island, and River City Girls 2. As previously announced, STEINS;Gate and 9 Years of Shadow will also be launching on Game Vault shortly. Crunchyroll will also be publishing the English version of Lord of Nazarick, a free-to-play turn-based RPG based on OVERLORD.

For those keen to check out the latest games in the Crunchyroll Game Vault, you can learn more on the company’s website.