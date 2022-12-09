News

 > News > PC

Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

The long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known as Wumpa League, has finally been revealed as Crash Team Rumble.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Crash Team Rumble Wumpa League

PC

Image: Toys For Bob

Share Icon

At The Game Awards 2022, the long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known online as Wumpa League and officially titled Crash Team Rumble, was finally revealed. While the reveal came as a major surprise, its appearance was previously teased as part of an influencer merchandise pack in October 2022.

The game has long been in development at Toys for Bob, with gaming historian Liam Robertson recently chronicling the game’s development, reported shelving, and revival. With rumours mounting and dissipating over the last few months, fans began losing hope for its eventual release – but as we now know, ‘Wumpa League’ is real, and it’s set to launch in 2023.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

In Crash Team Rumble, as it’s known, players will embody classic Crash characters from across the series, with each having special moves and abilities that will aid teams in collecting the most amount of Wumpa fruit in competitive matches.

Heroes like Crash, Coco and Tawna are present in the game, as well as villains like Cortex, N. Brio and Dingodile. As spotted in early concept art, and in the game’s trailer, there are also a number of original playable characters – including a fun bat creature.

Crash Team Rumble is planned to launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
among us hide and seek
?>
News

Among Us gets new Hide and Seek mode in December 2022

Among Us is getting a new mode called Hide and Seek. It was announced via a new trailer at The…

Edmond Tran
star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor was officially revealed in a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Edmond Tran
Judas Ken Levine Judas
?>
News

Bioshock creator's new game 'Judas' finally announced

Judas, the new game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story, was revealed with a gameplay trailer…

Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revealed, featuring Idris Elba

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion story Phantom Liberty has been revealed, featuring Idris Elba, and released…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login