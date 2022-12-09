Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

At The Game Awards 2022, the long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known online as Wumpa League and officially titled Crash Team Rumble, was finally revealed. While the reveal came as a major surprise, its appearance was previously teased as part of an influencer merchandise pack in October 2022.

The game has long been in development at Toys for Bob, with gaming historian Liam Robertson recently chronicling the game’s development, reported shelving, and revival. With rumours mounting and dissipating over the last few months, fans began losing hope for its eventual release – but as we now know, ‘Wumpa League’ is real, and it’s set to launch in 2023.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In Crash Team Rumble, as it’s known, players will embody classic Crash characters from across the series, with each having special moves and abilities that will aid teams in collecting the most amount of Wumpa fruit in competitive matches.

Heroes like Crash, Coco and Tawna are present in the game, as well as villains like Cortex, N. Brio and Dingodile. As spotted in early concept art, and in the game’s trailer, there are also a number of original playable characters – including a fun bat creature.

Crash Team Rumble is planned to launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.