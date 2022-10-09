Wumpa League: New Crash Bandicoot could appear at TGAs

A new influencer pack sent to media and key Activision Blizzard partners may have teased the future of the Crash Bandicoot franchise, with fresh hints that something big is on the way – namely, the long-rumoured Wumpa League spin-off game.

Wumpa League is allegedly a planned multiplayer party game inspired by past Crash experiments, including Crash Bash and Crash Team Racing. According to historian and researcher Liam Robertson, it was originally in development alongside Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, but was allegedly delayed or pushed back for unknown reasons.

Since the existence of the game was alleged, many rumours have poured out of the woodwork, with some claiming the game was originally set for a late 2021 release, and others claiming it never existed at all. We’ll likely discover which is true at The Game Awards (TGA) 2022.

In the aforementioned influencer teaser pack, which was designed to announced the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC – it will arrive on the platform via Steam on 18 October 2022 – a brief teaser logo was spotted.

‘Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa Pizza for $12.08,’ the logo reads.

While this line might appear innocuous, the price listed actually refers to the exact date of The Game Awards, 8 December 2022. Given the teaser of being hungry for ‘more’ and the mention of a ‘Wumpa’ flavoured pizza, fans have concluded that the official Wumpa League reveal will take place at The Game Awards.

This would also align with a recent teaser posted by Crash 4 developer Toys for Bob, which indicated a new game is in the works and set for reveal shortly:

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover… 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

Should these hints not be aligned with Wumpa League, which still has not been confirmed to exist in any official capacity, outside of some allegedly leaked character artwork and a development timeline map, it could still refer to a new Crash Bandicoot game.

Given the massive success of Crash Bandicoot 4, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Activision Blizzard and Toys for Bob could be planning future entries for the series. Should a new title be in the works for the beloved Crash Bandicoot series, expect it to pop up at The Game Awards 2022 in December.