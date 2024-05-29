Microsoft has confirmed that the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to have a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, after a technical error seemingly leaked the information only a few hours before the announcement.

Per a post on Twitter/X from Verge senior editor Tom Warren, alerts were inadvertently sent out from the Xbox Game Pass app, linking to a dead page with the URL “play-call-of-duty-black-ops-6-day-one-game-pass”. Warren’s post read, “the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS / Android is notifying people that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 “is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!”

Not long after the notification, a post went live on Xbox Wire, confirming the news and reporting that the game definitely will be receiving a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

While it’s not necessarily surprising to see the news, given all first-party games from Microsoft are typically day one Game Pass releases, it was notable to see that it did make the cut now that the game sits under the wider Microsoft banner post-acquisition.

> Image: Xbox / Activision

How to watch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

The previously redacted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showcase will premiere immediately following the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, at 10am PT (June 10, at 3am AEST).

Both livestreams will be available on the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels, and will be available in ASL with English audio descriptions on the Xbox ASL Twitch.