Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed to have a day one Game Pass release

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to have a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, after a technical error seemingly leaked the information.
29 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
call of duty: black ops 6

Xbox

Image: Activision

Microsoft has confirmed that the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to have a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, after a technical error seemingly leaked the information only a few hours before the announcement.

Per a post on Twitter/X from Verge senior editor Tom Warren, alerts were inadvertently sent out from the Xbox Game Pass app, linking to a dead page with the URL “play-call-of-duty-black-ops-6-day-one-game-pass”. Warren’s post read, “the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS / Android is notifying people that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 “is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!”

Not long after the notification, a post went live on Xbox Wire, confirming the news and reporting that the game definitely will be receiving a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

While it’s not necessarily surprising to see the news, given all first-party games from Microsoft are typically day one Game Pass releases, it was notable to see that it did make the cut now that the game sits under the wider Microsoft banner post-acquisition.

>call of duty: black ops 6
Image: Xbox / Activision

Read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get official reveal on 9 June

How to watch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

The previously redacted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showcase will premiere immediately following the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, at 10am PT (June 10, at 3am AEST).

Both livestreams will be available on the Xbox TwitchYouTube, and Facebook channels, and will be available in ASL with English audio descriptions on the Xbox ASL Twitch.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

