Major Xbox Games Showcase announced for June 2024

The Xbox Games Showcase officially returns on 9 June 2024, with a global livestream set to take place around the Summer Game Fest celebrations. As announced, Xbox is hosting a double feature – the show will kick off with a blockbuster Xbox Games Showcase, and will be followed by a dedicated direct for a mystery game to be revealed.

Nothing is officially confirmed about the mystery aspect – although there’s ample speculation it’s a new Call of Duty – but we do know the main showcase will feature news and announcements from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and other third-party partners.

Based on the event’s description, it does sound like this Xbox Games Showcase will be significant, with ample new game reveals expected. We’ll likely see more of Starfield‘s Shattered Space story expansion, as well as a new look at MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

As for what else might be cooking, we’ll just have to stay tuned to learn more.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2024

As announced, the latest Xbox Games Showcase takes place on 9 June 2024. Here’s how those time zones shape up:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (10 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (10 June) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (10 June)

– 5:00 am NZST (10 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (9 June)

– 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (9 June) Japan – 2:00 am JST (10 June)

The Xbox Games Showcase will air on the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels, and will be available in ASL with English audio descriptions on the Xbox ASL Twitch. Once the Xbox Games Showcase segment is over, the mystery game Direct will begin.

Both presentations will be followed by a week’s worth of blogs, podcasts, and other coverage over on Xbox Wire, so if there’s anything in the showcase that catches your eye, stay tuned for more details.