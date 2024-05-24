Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the next game in the long-running CoD franchise. So far, there’s very few details about the upcoming shooter, but a brief teaser trailer has suggested it will include some elements of guerrilla warfare.

In the trailer, a group of people are seen scaling Mount Rushmore to cover each statue’s face with a grim warning: The Truth Lies. Alongside this video, series publisher Activision has included this dialogue: “Official lines of communication have begun. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed. The Truth Lies.”

A secondary website (www.thetruthlies.com) has also been established, with this containing a variety of “found footage” style clips accompanied by strange music. As of writing, it does appear this website is down, likely due to the high volume of search traffic, and the immense excitement around the new Call of Duty.

We’re likely to learn more about these clues in the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, which will follow the livestreamed Xbox Games Showcase on 9 June 2024.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Beyond these early teasers, Activision has stayed fairly quiet about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. That hasn’t stopped rumours swirling, however.

Per The Wall Street Journal, the biggest change in the release of this Call of Duty sequel will be its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. This is the first Call of Duty game to be released post-Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and it appears Microsoft may be keen to leverage its new franchise by bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. This would cut the price of entry for new players, and drive up Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers – potentially at the cost of selling full-priced copies of the game.

At this stage, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the game’s Xbox Game Pass status, but the current belief is that it will launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on its subscription platform, and subsequent Call of Duty games may be given the same treatment. While it may be a risky move, as offering Xbox Game Pass as an option may cannibalise physical and digital game sales, it could very well be a calculated one.

Should Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 come to Xbox Game Pass, we can expect the price of the subscription service will be pushed up to accomodate that added value.

For now, we’ll have to stay tuned for more. As previously announced, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a full reveal on 9 June 2024, amidst Summer Game Fest celebrations.