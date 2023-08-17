Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 includes zombies, open combat, and more

Activision has celebrated the incoming launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on 10 November 2023 in a blog post detailing what to expect of the sequel. The new title, currently in the works at Sledgehammer Games, continues an overarching vision for the Call of Duty franchise, with new gameplay mechanics, modes, and plots expanding the ever-popular franchise.

‘Our vision to deliver back-to-back Modern Warfare games has been years in the making,’ Activision said. ‘From the start of development across both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer Games has worked closely with Infinity Ward to create a blockbuster sequel in the Modern Warfare series, featuring the return of iconic heroes and villains alike.’

‘Players will be able to grow closer to the characters, delve deeper into the storylines, and continue to build out progression and loadouts without interruption … we are truly thrilled for what the future holds for Modern Warfare and Call of Duty.’

A showcase set for 17 August 2023 will reveal more about the newly-announced game – but ahead of this, Activision has revealed a handful of new details about Modern Warfare 3.

As expected, the game will feature an entirely new campaign that links back to past Modern Warfare games. There will also be improvements to anti-cheating measures in-game, post-launch content, a new perk system and customisation options, and a range of other returning features.

There are some surprises in Activision’s announcement, too. For one thing, Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly include a more robust version of Zombies, the fantasy-infused combat mode littered with undead soldiers. There will also be new Open Combat missions within the game’s main campaign, and notably, Modern Warfare 3 will link directly to Modern Warfare 2 with options to transfer your inventory and weapon progression from the prior game.

It’s unclear how this system will impact levelling and game progression, but it does appear players will now be able to ‘Carry Forward’ their experiences between games.

For now, Activision is keeping the rest of its cards close to its chest, with more reveals planned for the future. Some of these may have already leaked, with Call of Duty publication CharlieIntel recently claiming the game will include every Modern Warfare (2009) map, and that the game will launch with a special Vault Edition including campaign early access and special skins – but we’ll learn new, official details in the coming days.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 10 November 2023.