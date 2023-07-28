Nicki Minaj is the latest Call of Duty operator

Activision Blizzard is celebrating the history of hip hop with a wild new crossover introducing a fresh batch of Operators to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Headlining the new inclusions is Nicki Minaj, award-winning rapper and style icon, who joins the franchise as its ‘first-ever self-named female operator’.

Minaj appears in the game all in pink, complete with a pink leather bodysuit and glowing pink gun – which feels appropriate, given her recent contributions to the Barbie movie, and its ongoing popularity. Minaj has reportedly contributed voice lines to the game, ensuring her depiction is accurate.

When Call of Duty Season 5 launches in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, Minaj will also be joined by two other influential hip hop artists: Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage. Each will get their own Operator bundle with included accessories, skins, and weapons.

Pricing has not been revealed for these licensed bundles, but Activision has claimed prices will be in line with previous bundles offered – so keen players can expect to fork out around 2,400 CoD points for bundles, the equivalent of around USD $20 | AUD $30.

Image: Activision

As detailed by Activision, the latest season of Call of Duty content will also include new hip-hop tracks and special weapon blueprints. Four new maps are also arriving with Season 5, as well as three new Modern Warfare 2 game modes, vehicles for Warzone, weapons, and other operator skins.

The next season of Call of Duty is set to kick off on 2 August 2023.

Beyond this season, plans for Call of Duty remain unclear – as rumours currently point to a new game releasing before the end of 2023. Should the next Call of Duty be announced in the coming months, we can expect the cadence and content of seasons for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone to shift.