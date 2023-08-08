Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date announced

Sledgehammer Games has confirmed the 2023 instalment in the Call of Duty series will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It will arrive on 10 November 2023.

A brief teaser, posted on the studio’s Twitter account, confirming its speculated involvement in the next Call of Duty game. Sledgehammer, which has teams located in Australia, Canada, and the UK, was previously responsible for the World War II-themed Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare in 2017.

Modern Warfare 3 will very likely be a continuation of the Modern Warfare narrative, which is the most popular strain of Call of Duty games, thanks to its focus on contemporary military engagements and recurring characters like Captain John Price, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and John ‘Soap’ McTavish’.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was originally released in 2007 and was developed by a team at Infinity Ward led by Vince Zampella and Jason West, who would go on to found Respawn Games (Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Modern Warfare saw two sequels in 2009 and 2011, and was completely rebooted in 2019 as, confusingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

A direct sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released in 2022, and now it appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will follow immediately in 2023.

A report from Bloomberg suggests this game was originally designed to be expansion content for Modern Warfare 2 (2022), before growing in scope to become a full title.

A full reveal is expected shortly.