Borderlands 4 gets new, earlier release date

Borderlands 4 is being pushed up the release calendar, all the way to 12 September 2025. The new date is around two weeks earlier than the previous one, and while the change could be innocuous, there’s plenty of speculation about what it could mean.

The first, most obvious explanation is that Borderlands 4 is well on-track to going gold, and that 2K and Gearbox Software are champing at the bit to deliver the experience to players. It has been six years since the last mainline Borderlands game (discounting Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands), so the excitement would be understandable.

The second, more tantalising explanation is that 2K and Gearbox Software are getting out of their own way, and that GTA 6 could be looking at a late September 2025 release date. We already know this game is arriving within the next eight months, but it doesn’t have a formal release locked in. The only folks who actually know when it’ll release are 2K, Rockstar Games, and the wider Take-Two team, so their moves are worth watching.

Given the scattering effect GTA 6 will likely have – it’ll be the biggest game release of the last decade, blowing everything else out of the water – it makes sense to put a bit of distant between it and Borderlands 4.

Of course, that’s all still speculation, and the new release date for Borderlands 4 could simply be innocuous. We’ll know sooner or later whether GTA 6 really had an impact, and in the meantime, those keen for the game can look forward to an earlier-than-expected launch.

Those folks will also learn more about Borderlands 4 very shortly, as the game is set to get a dedicated PlayStation State of Play presentation on 30 April (depending on local time zones), with this revealing more about the action.

How to watch the Borderlands 4 State of Play in April 2025

As announced, the Borderlands 4-focussed State of Play is set to air on 30 April. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (1 May)

– 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (1 May) New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (1 May)

– 9:00 am NZST (1 May) United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (30 April)

– 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (30 April) United Kingdom – 11:00 pm CEST | 10:00 pm BST (30 April)

The show will air on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, and it’s scheduled to last for a solid 20 minutes. As noted, viewers can expect “the nitty-gritty details of how you’ll wreak havoc across Kairos and take down the Timekeeper” including looks at “missions, killer weapons, exciting Action Skills, new and returning characters, and more.”

Stay tuned for the latest news from this Borderlands 4 State of Play.