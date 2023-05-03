Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Biomutant, the post-apocalyptic rodent adventure game from Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic, is launching for
In the weeks following launch, Biomutant was widely criticised for its choppy graphics, bland visuals, and naive approach to storytelling – but the sweeping sentiment wasn’t all bad.
Beyond the clutter of a poorly-optimised open world, Biomutant was creative, and packed in enjoyable exploration and discovery with simple Kung Fu-based combat that looked flashy and over-the-top on-screen. It also featured a unique mythology, and its ground-level approach to the post-apocalypse was refreshing.
A update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gave the game a new lick of paint that aided the adventure, but it did arrive too late for some players, who’d already discounted the long-in-development RPG.
Biomutant isn’t ground-breaking – but it remains a fun romp with a strong sense of personality. There’s plenty to find, craft, and fight in the game, even if its peppy narration and child-like charms might not appeal to your tastes.
Launching the game on
Those keen to jump into the game for the first time – or again – can look forward to the game’s release on