Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Biomutant, the post-apocalyptic rodent adventure game from Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic, is launching for Nintendo Switch on 30 November 2023, following its release on previous and modern generation consoles in 2021. Given the lukewarm reviews the game received at launch, this port is surprising – but it may give the game a chance for re-evaluation.

In the weeks following launch, Biomutant was widely criticised for its choppy graphics, bland visuals, and naive approach to storytelling – but the sweeping sentiment wasn’t all bad.

Beyond the clutter of a poorly-optimised open world, Biomutant was creative, and packed in enjoyable exploration and discovery with simple Kung Fu-based combat that looked flashy and over-the-top on-screen. It also featured a unique mythology, and its ground-level approach to the post-apocalypse was refreshing.

A update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gave the game a new lick of paint that aided the adventure, but it did arrive too late for some players, who’d already discounted the long-in-development RPG.

Biomutant isn’t ground-breaking – but it remains a fun romp with a strong sense of personality. There’s plenty to find, craft, and fight in the game, even if its peppy narration and child-like charms might not appeal to your tastes.

Launching the game on Nintendo Switch will give developer Experiment 101 a fresh opportunity to reach new players, who may benefit from jumping in during a time period far removed from active Biomutant discourse. While there are legitimate criticisms to be made about the game’s many flaws, Biomutant feels like a game that would benefit from a new, clear-eyed look.

Those keen to jump into the game for the first time – or again – can look forward to the game’s release on Nintendo Switch on 30 November 2023.