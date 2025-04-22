Bethesda will reveal the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster tomorrow

Bethesda has released a new teaser image confirming it’ll reveal more about the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster which leaked last week, on 22 April 2025 at 11:00 am EST.

The existence of the remaster was first revealed in a document originating from the FTC v. Microsoft court case concerning the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in 2023. While news of this possible project was quiet for several years, with only a few hints at its existence, it resurfaced in April 2025, when game developer Virtuos Studios made some screenshots and other assets public on its website (seemingly by accident).

Fans quickly spotted the images – which featured iconic Oblivion locations with crisper textures, brighter colours, and more detail – and shared them to various message boards. At this point, the story hit a variety of news websites, and even a redaction of images couldn’t stop them from spreading across social media.

Accompanying the leak was speculation that Bethesda was preparing for a shadow drop in late April, with the game assumed to be landing with little fanfare, as a surprise for players patiently waiting for more Elder Scrolls news. While the dates speculated about have now passed, it does appear Bethesda is gearing up for the game’s big reveal – and that it could still launch within its expected release window.

For now, all Bethesda has revealed is a single image – of a warrior with a blazing eye, and an ‘IV’ overlaid on their face. The teaser would’ve been mysterious without the leaks preceding it, but regardless, there is now a building hype around the impending game reveal.

We have already seen plenty of images from this game, but it’s likely a new trailer will be part of its official reveal, showing off the full scope of the remaster. There is also still a chance Bethesda is planning a shadow drop, and that the Oblivion remaster will be available imminently. Whatever the case, it’s worth keeping an eye on the big reveal.

How to watch the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered reveal

As announced, the showcase revealing the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster will take place on 22 April 2025 EST. Here’s when the show will air around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 ACST (23 April) | 11:00 pm AWST (22 April)

– 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 ACST (23 April) | 11:00 pm AWST (22 April) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZST (23 April)

– 3:00 am NZST (23 April) United States: 11:00 am EST | 8:00 am PST (22 April)

11:00 am EST | 8:00 am PST (22 April) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm CET (22 April)

The show will be live on the Bethesda YouTube and Twitch channels. Stay tuned for all the big reveals.

