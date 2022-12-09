Baldur’s Gate 3 release month announced for 2023

A release date for the full release of the long-awaited RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, was announced at The Game Awards 2022 with a new trailer. The game will be available sometime during August 2023.

The game is being developed by Larian Studios, known for developing intricate, highly acclaimed RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s been available on PC via Steam Early Access since 2020, with the first act of the game being playable.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing system, the game will be single-player with an optional cooperative multiplayer element. You’ll also be able to form parties online.

The first two Baldur’s Gate games were developed by Bioware (Mass Effect, Dragon Age) and Black Isle Studios (Fallout) in 1998 and 2000. They were highly regarded at the time, but Black Isle Studios was unfortunately shut down due to financial troubles. Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally announced in 2019 as the new project from Larian, who had seen great success with Divinity: Original Sin, also based on Dungeons & Dragons concepts.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on PC and Mac in August 2023, and the Early Access version is available via Steam – however, save data from the Early Access version will not transfer to the full game.