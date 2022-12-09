News

 > News > PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 release month announced for 2023

A release month for the highly anticipated RPG Baldur's Gate 3 has been announced at The Game Awards 2022. It'll be released in mid-2023.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Baldur's Gate 3

PC

Image: Larian Studios

Share Icon

A release date for the full release of the long-awaited RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, was announced at The Game Awards 2022 with a new trailer. The game will be available sometime during August 2023.

The game is being developed by Larian Studios, known for developing intricate, highly acclaimed RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s been available on PC via Steam Early Access since 2020, with the first act of the game being playable.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing system, the game will be single-player with an optional cooperative multiplayer element. You’ll also be able to form parties online.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

The first two Baldur’s Gate games were developed by Bioware (Mass Effect, Dragon Age) and Black Isle Studios (Fallout) in 1998 and 2000. They were highly regarded at the time, but Black Isle Studios was unfortunately shut down due to financial troubles. Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally announced in 2019 as the new project from Larian, who had seen great success with Divinity: Original Sin, also based on Dungeons & Dragons concepts.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on PC and Mac in August 2023, and the Early Access version is available via Steam – however, save data from the Early Access version will not transfer to the full game.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
among us hide and seek
?>
News

Among Us gets new Hide and Seek mode in December 2022

Among Us is getting a new mode called Hide and Seek. It was announced via a new trailer at The…

Edmond Tran
star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor was officially revealed in a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Edmond Tran
Judas Ken Levine Judas
?>
News

Bioshock creator's new game 'Judas' finally announced

Judas, the new game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story, was revealed with a gameplay trailer…

Edmond Tran
Crash Team Rumble Wumpa League
?>
News

Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

The long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known as Wumpa League, has finally been revealed as Crash Team Rumble.

Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revealed, featuring Idris Elba

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion story Phantom Liberty has been revealed, featuring Idris Elba, and released…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login