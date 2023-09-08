News

Armored Core 6 holds steady atop the Australian game sales chart

Armored Core 6 retains the top sales spot in Australia, while Red Dead Redemption completely disappears.
8 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran

Business

Image: FromSoftware

FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 has enjoyed another week atop the game sales charts in Australia, after debuting there and in New Zealand the previous week. The challenging mecha action title didn’t manage to hold position in New Zealand however, being overtaken by enduring titles Hogwarts Legacy and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Surprisingly, this week saw the complete disappearance of Rockstar Game’s re-release of Red Dead Redemption. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch release debuted at #1, kept a top-five position the following week, but has now fallen off the top 10. We incorrectly predicted it might have the staying power of other Rockstar-developed open-world games, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Read: Red Dead Redemption has earned its homecoming

Its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, remains on both charts however, as does Grand Theft Auto 5. The original Red Dead Redemption is technically the oldest game of the three, so factors like an already-familiar audience and a more dated look may have influenced consumer desire.

This week’s oddities include a return of the narrative adventure game New Tales from the Borderlands in both countries, as well as the official Rugby game from 2022 showing up in New Zealand.

The following ANZ Game Charts data comes courtesy of IGEA and GSD.

Australian Game Sales Charts: 28 August – 3 September 2023

1ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONBandai Namco Entertainment
2HOGWARTS LEGACYWarner Bros. Interactive
3GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
4TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUbisoft
5RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
6NEW TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDSTake 2
7MARIO KART 8 DELUXENintendo
8THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOMNintendo
9SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VITake 2
10STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVORElectronic Arts

New Zealand Game Sales Charts: 28 August – 3 September 2023

1HOGWARTS LEGACYWarner Bros. Interactive
2GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
3ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONBandai Namco Entertainment
4RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
5TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUbisoft
6SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VITake 2
7NEW TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDSTake 2
8RUGBY 22Nacon
9DIABLO IVActivision Blizzard
10CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE IIActivision Blizzard
09/08/2023 05:53 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

