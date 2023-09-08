Armored Core 6 holds steady atop the Australian game sales chart

FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 has enjoyed another week atop the game sales charts in Australia, after debuting there and in New Zealand the previous week. The challenging mecha action title didn’t manage to hold position in New Zealand however, being overtaken by enduring titles Hogwarts Legacy and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Surprisingly, this week saw the complete disappearance of Rockstar Game’s re-release of Red Dead Redemption. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch release debuted at #1, kept a top-five position the following week, but has now fallen off the top 10. We incorrectly predicted it might have the staying power of other Rockstar-developed open-world games, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, remains on both charts however, as does Grand Theft Auto 5. The original Red Dead Redemption is technically the oldest game of the three, so factors like an already-familiar audience and a more dated look may have influenced consumer desire.

This week’s oddities include a return of the narrative adventure game New Tales from the Borderlands in both countries, as well as the official Rugby game from 2022 showing up in New Zealand.

The following ANZ Game Charts data comes courtesy of IGEA and GSD.

Australian Game Sales Charts: 28 August – 3 September 2023

1 ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 HOGWARTS LEGACY Warner Bros. Interactive 3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V Take 2 4 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Ubisoft 5 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 Take 2 6 NEW TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS Take 2 7 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE Nintendo 8 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Nintendo 9 SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VI Take 2 10 STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Electronic Arts

New Zealand Game Sales Charts: 28 August – 3 September 2023