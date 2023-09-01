Armored Core 6 debuts top of Australian and New Zealand game sales charts

Armored Core 6, the latest title from FromSoftware (Elden Ring) has debuted with a splash in Australia and New Zealand, coming in at #1 in the game sales charts of both countries, per data provided by GSD via IGEA.

The game sees the developer returning to its roots in the mecha piloting genre, after finding widespread acclaim with the genre-creating Souls series of games. Armored Core 6 also debuted at #1 in the UK games charts.

We gave the game five stars in our review, calling it an “unsympathetic and cold-blooded game” that tests your raw aptitude, given its absence of artificial RPG levelling systems. “It’s full of moments that make you feel very powerful – in both effortless and hard-fought ways – and moments that make you very, very small.”

Rockstar Games’ re-release of Red Dead Redemption held onto a top 5 spot after debuting at #1 the previous week, and will likely stay there for quite some time, alongside its enduring relatives Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Immortals of Aveum, a new, original property from Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label, debuted at #10 on the New Zealand charts, but was nowhere to be found on the top 10 in Australia. The game comes from Ascendant Studios, an independent developer founded by Bret Robbins, a former creative director on games like Dead Space and Call of Duty.

We gave Immortals of Aveum a four-star review, remarking it was a “welcome gasp of fresh air” in 2023, despite its old-fashioned blockbuster values.

“Immortals of Aveum feels like a long-lost AAA video game that somebody only just uncovered from a time capsule buried during the early 2000s. It’s obsessed with full-bore action, led by an edgy and angsty protagonist, and set in a perpetually war-torn world that feels charged with post-9/11 cynicism.”

As for this week’s oddities, the appearance of Metro Exodus on the charts of both countries comes as a bit of a surprise. The 2019 game, based on a world by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, is the third in a series of dour, post-apocalyptic shooters.

The following ANZ Game Charts data comes courtesy of IGEA and GSD.

Australian Game Sales Charts – 27-27 August 2023

1 ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 GRAND THEFT AUTO V Take 2 3 RED DEAD REDEMPTION Take 2 4 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 Take 2 5 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE Nintendo 6 HOGWARTS LEGACY Warner Bros. Interactive 7 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Nintendo 8 MADDEN NFL 24 Electronic Arts 9 METRO EXODUS Plaion 10 F1 23 Electronic Arts

New Zealand Game Sales Charts – 21-27 August 2023

1 ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 GRAND THEFT AUTO V Take 2 3 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 Take 2 4 RED DEAD REDEMPTION Take 2 5 EA SPORTS UFC 4 Electronic Arts 6 METRO EXODUS Plaion 7 HOGWARTS LEGACY Warner Bros. Interactive 8 GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE Take 2 9 MADDEN NFL 24 Electronic Arts 10 IMMORTALS OF AVEUM Electronic Arts