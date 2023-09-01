News

Armored Core 6 debuts top of Australian and New Zealand game sales charts

The new title from Elden Ring developers FromSoftware had a strong debut.
1 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6

Image: FromSoftware

Armored Core 6, the latest title from FromSoftware (Elden Ring) has debuted with a splash in Australia and New Zealand, coming in at #1 in the game sales charts of both countries, per data provided by GSD via IGEA.

The game sees the developer returning to its roots in the mecha piloting genre, after finding widespread acclaim with the genre-creating Souls series of games. Armored Core 6 also debuted at #1 in the UK games charts.

We gave the game five stars in our review, calling it an “unsympathetic and cold-blooded game” that tests your raw aptitude, given its absence of artificial RPG levelling systems. “It’s full of moments that make you feel very powerful – in both effortless and hard-fought ways – and moments that make you very, very small.”

Read: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Review

Rockstar Games’ re-release of Red Dead Redemption held onto a top 5 spot after debuting at #1 the previous week, and will likely stay there for quite some time, alongside its enduring relatives Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Immortals of Aveum, a new, original property from Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label, debuted at #10 on the New Zealand charts, but was nowhere to be found on the top 10 in Australia. The game comes from Ascendant Studios, an independent developer founded by Bret Robbins, a former creative director on games like Dead Space and Call of Duty.

We gave Immortals of Aveum a four-star review, remarking it was a “welcome gasp of fresh air” in 2023, despite its old-fashioned blockbuster values.

Immortals of Aveum feels like a long-lost AAA video game that somebody only just uncovered from a time capsule buried during the early 2000s. It’s obsessed with full-bore action, led by an edgy and angsty protagonist, and set in a perpetually war-torn world that feels charged with post-9/11 cynicism.”

As for this week’s oddities, the appearance of Metro Exodus on the charts of both countries comes as a bit of a surprise. The 2019 game, based on a world by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, is the third in a series of dour, post-apocalyptic shooters.

The following ANZ Game Charts data comes courtesy of IGEA and GSD.

Australian Game Sales Charts – 27-27 August 2023

1ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONBandai Namco Entertainment
2GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
3RED DEAD REDEMPTIONTake 2
4RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
5MARIO KART 8 DELUXENintendo
6HOGWARTS LEGACYWarner Bros. Interactive
7THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOMNintendo
8MADDEN NFL 24Electronic Arts
9METRO EXODUSPlaion
10F1 23Electronic Arts

New Zealand Game Sales Charts – 21-27 August 2023

1ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONBandai Namco Entertainment
2GRAND THEFT AUTO VTake 2
3RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2Take 2
4RED DEAD REDEMPTIONTake 2
5EA SPORTS UFC 4Electronic Arts
6METRO EXODUSPlaion
7HOGWARTS LEGACYWarner Bros. Interactive
8GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINETake 2
9MADDEN NFL 24Electronic Arts
10IMMORTALS OF AVEUMElectronic Arts
08/31/2023 05:13 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

