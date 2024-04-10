News

New Apple Arcade games for May 2024

Here's all the latest games coming to Apple Arcade in May 2024.
10 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
dicey dungeons game

Apple Arcade is getting a host of new games in May 2024, including three new ‘plus’ releases for classic games. While new updates do appear to be slowing down lately, there’s still plenty arriving on the subscription platform, and a bunch of popular releases are getting consistent new content.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is still going strong, with the latest ‘Imagination Celebration’ update introducing fantasy-themed activities, as well as new outfits, cabin upgrades, new visitors, explorable areas, and more.

Sonic Dream Team is also getting an update, with the new Sweet Dreams Zone arriving in the game on 18 April 2024. As described, this is a “brand new cosy environment” with new challenge stages created by Ariem, the game’s Dreamweaver.

On the same date, Game Room is getting Checkers, for more classic gaming. Japanese Rural Life Adventure, What the Car?, Disney SpellStruck, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Outlanders, and other games are also getting content updates in April.

As for the new games, here’s everything arriving on 2 May 2024:

  • A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ – “A quirky yet challenging retro 2D pixelated platforming game. Featuring skill-based score-chasing action, high-speed arcade gameplay, and a juicy 8-bit soundtrack, players will dodge, jump, and somersault over razor-sharp saw blades to survive the deadly storm and rack up the ultimate high score.”
  • Dicey Dungeons+ – “A deck-building rogue-like experience where players will fight monsters, uncover fantastic loot, and level up their heroes as they work together to take down Lady Luck herself. To master this game, players must balance carefully planned strategies against the unknown of a dice roll.”
  • Summer Pop+ – “A popular match-three game featuring hundreds of fun puzzles to be solved. With magical powers and boosts, players will navigate through unique levels matching animals and making epic combos to trigger special and awesome effects.”

To download and play these games, you’ll need to have an active Apple Arcade subscription, which costs AUD $9.99/month. You can learn more about the subscription platform on the Apple website.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

