News

 > News > Mobile

Hello Kitty Island Adventure wins Apple Arcade Game of the Year at App Store Awards

The Apple App Store Awards also awarded Lies of P, Honkai: Star Rail and Unpacking.
30 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
hello kitty island adventure littletwinstars update

Mobile

Image: Sunblink

Share Icon

The delightful Hello Kitty Island Adventure has walked away with the award for Apple Arcade Game of the Year as part of the 2023 App Store Awards.

The Apple-run awards, seek to recognise the best games and apps for both Mac and iOS platforms. Hello Kitty Island Adventure beat out Citiscapes: Sim Builder and stitch. to claim the ultimate prize.

Elsewhere, Lies of P took out the award for Mac game of the year. The NEOWIZ-developed game mixes the challenging action RPG mechanics of the Souls-like genre with a gothic take on the story of Pinnochio.

Honkai: Star Rail from Hoyoverse took out the award for iPhone Game of the Year; the developer has previously won this award in 2020 for Genshin Impact. The iPad Game of the Year award went to Lost in Play.

In addition to the category awards, several games also appeared as winners of the Cultural Impact Award, which recognises the best games and apps that drive positive social change through more inclusive and accessible spaces, or a focus on sustainability, self-reflection, and connection.

These winners included Unpacking from Australia’s Witch Beam, with the Cultural Impact Award being the 24th award the game has received since its launch in 2021. Unpacking also recently surpassed a milestone of 1 million copies sold.

Read: The making of Unpacking: From bullet-hell to domestic heaven

Hidden object game Finding Hannah was also a recipient of the Cultural Impact Award, as was Pok Pok, a digital toy room for pre-school aged children.

Congratulations to all the winners. You can subscribe to Apple Arcade for AU $7.99/month.

Apple App Store Awards 2023 – Game Finalists and Winners

iPhone Game of the Year

iPad Game of the Year

Mac Game of the Year

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Cultural Impact Awards

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Mobile News PlayStation
More
sonic the hedgehog 3 shadow first look film
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first look reveals Shadow the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is officially in production, with Shadow the Hedgehog on board.

Leah J. Williams
unity weta digital layoffs
?>
News

Unity to lay off 265 staff from Weta Digital division

Unity is planning a major overhaul following a year of significant challenges.

Leah J. Williams
Sable game review
?>
News

PS Plus Essential games for December 2023

A strong trio of games including Sable, Powerwash Simulator, and Lego 2K Drive are on offer for all PS Plus…

Edmond Tran
Absurd Ventures - A Better Paradise - American Caper - Logos
?>
News

GTA co-founder studio Absurd Ventures reveals first two projects

American Caper and A Better Paradise are the first two transmedia projects from Absurd Ventures, the sutdio led by Dan…

Edmond Tran
gta trilogy remaster grand theft auto
?>
News

GTA Trilogy coming to Netflix Games in December 2023

The remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas will be exclusive to Netflix…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login