How to watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023

The spirit of Summer Game Fest continues with the upcoming Annapurna Interactive Showcase.
29 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Prolific indie game publisher Annapurna Interactive is hosting its very own ‘Summer Game Fest’ style showcase on 29 June 2023, with promises of new reveals and announcements – including ‘one of [Annapurna’s] biggest announcement yet’.

In recent years, the publisher has made a name for itself with a devotion to fresh, original games with diverse perspectives, unique art, and impactful storytelling. Notable titles in its back catalogue include Stray, What Became of Edith Finch, Neon White, The Artful Escape, The Pathless, The Unfinished Swan, Outer Wilds, Florence, Donut County, and Gorogoa.

In future, it’s also publishing a number of eye-catching games like Thirsty Suitors from Outlerloop Games, Cocoon from Jeppe Carlsen, and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes from Simogo. These games are likely to appear during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase in June 2023, although there are also likely to be other surprises on the way, too.

Read: The Artful Escape Review – A sight and sound to behold

Given a big announcement is on the way, we could also see a major sequel in the Annapurna Showcase – although that’s pure speculation. To learn what Annapurna has cooking, we’ll just have to tune into the upcoming showcase.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase Times

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase set for 29 June 2023 will air at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 5:00am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (30 June)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST (30 June)
  • United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (29 June)
  • United Kingdom – 8:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm GMT (29 June)

The showcase will be live on the Annapurna Interactive YouTube and Twitch channels. A VOD will also be available, following the conclusion of the show.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements on the way from Annapurna Interactive.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

