Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023: Every game announcement

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase returned in 2023 with fresh glimpses at a range of games coming from the publisher, including a new adaptation of Blade Runner set to be developed as the company’s first in-house game. We also got new looks at exciting indies from third-party studios, including Thirsty Suitors from Outerlooop Games, and Cocoon from Jeppe Carlsen and Geometric Interactive.

Here’s everything announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth revealed

Annapurna Interactive has officially announced its first project as a developer. It’s a narrative-led game titled Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, and it was revealed with a gloomy cinematic trailer. A voiceover in the trailer references a mysterious ‘blackout’ in a futuristic city, and a worker who rejoins a lost job after this event.

The trailer implies the protagonist may be some kind of detective working through clues and ‘digging through the pieces, being someone else in places that no longer exist’.

‘That’s where you’ll find me – searching, in the land of the dead,’ the trailer concludes. This game apparently fits between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, and will likely be canon to the film franchise. We’ll learn more in the coming months.

Cocoon launches in September 2023

Image: Geometric Interactive

During the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023, it was confirmed that Cocoon, the upcoming game from Jeppe Carlsen (Limbo, Inside) and Geometric Interactive will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on 29 September 2023.

It’ll launch on Xbox Game Pass, too.

Stray is coming to Xbox in August 2023

Beloved cat adventure game Stray is officially coming to Xbox after a brief window of PlayStation exclusivity. On 10 August 2023, players will be able to jump in on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Thirsty Suitors gets November 2023 release

Annapurna Interactive debuted a new trailer for Outerloop’s Thirsty Suitors, which also contained the long-awaited release date reveal. As announced, the game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on 2 November 2023.

It’s also launching on Xbox Game Pass.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a new look

Upcoming surrealist horror game Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a brand new trailer during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023. This one teased an international business plot, and a spooky array of puzzles and mazes. It all looks very strange, and very, very cool.

It’s coming to Windows PC and Nintendo Switch in future – but it doesn’t have a release date just yet.

Ghost Bike

Annapurna Interactive revealed the first trailer for Ghost Bike, an upcoming adventure game from Messhof (Nidhogg) starring a young kid entering a strange, surreal realm. Here’s the official description:

‘Ghost Bike is a new title developed by Messhof that puts players in the shoes of a streetwise kid from Freehub City on a mission to revive the last of the Ghost Bikes, the magical couriers who rode between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Ride the Ghost Bike to the afterlife and beat ghosts in contests of speed and skill to win back Ghost power. Only then can you make the journey to the afterworld, and return the true spirit of biking back to Wheel World.’

The game doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but it’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam in 2024.

Lushfoil Photography Sim announced

Another new game announced by Annapurna was Lushfoil Photography Sim, which sends players on beautiful treks through the natural world. Here’s the game’s description:

‘Experience detailed, true-to-life recreations of beautiful and diverse locations around the world in Lushfoil Photography Sim, a new title from developer Matt Newell. Trek through and explore environments to capture stunning vistas and landscapes with your fully-featured in-game camera. Discover hidden secrets and objectives that reward patient and observant players that have a good eye for angles and perspectives.’

It’s coming to PC and consoles in future, but doesn’t have a release date yet.

TO A T is coming from Katamari Damacy creator

TO A T was announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase. In this game, coming from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Uvula, you play as a young teen who gets stuck in a t-pose position, causing havoc for his school life but allowing him to harness unique abilities.

It’s coming to Xbox and PC in future.

Flock is a new game exploring the joy of flight

Flock was revealed during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase for 2023. In this co-op multiplayer game, you’ll explore a colourful world by flying around with your friends. Here’s the game’s official description:

‘Flock is a multiplayer co-op game by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who previously worked together on Hohokum and I Am Dead. The title is about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock.’

It’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC but does not currently have a release date.

Bounty Star is a new 3D action game

Bounty Star got a spotlight during the showcase. In this action game, you’ll follow the story of an ex-soldier named Clementine McKinney, who works to defend the post-apocalyptic American Southwest. Here’s the game’s description:

‘Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder 3D action game developed by DINOGOD that combines mech combat and customisation with farming and base building. Play as a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clementine McKinney, a talented fighter and expert mech pilot. Clem attempts to shed the guilt and shame of her past and become a legitimate force for good in the Red Expanse, a post-post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest.’

It’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2024.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023: Brief highlights

Three smaller announcements also popped up during the Annapurna showcase:

Mundaun (Hidden Fields) is now available for PC and consoles with 4K and 60FPS support.

(Hidden Fields) is now available for PC and consoles with 4K and 60FPS support. Storyteller is coming to Netflix on 26 September 2023 .

is coming to Netflix on . Annapurna has struck new development partnerships with Marumittu Games and Glass Revolver.

We’ll hear more about the company’s plans over the coming months.