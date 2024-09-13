Annapurna’s games team has collectively resigned

The entire team behind Annapurna Interactive has collectively resigned from the company, following a reported dispute with management.

According to Bloomberg, Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary had been in discussions with Annapurna founder Megan Ellison to split off the company as an independent games publisher. These negotiations were ended without resolve, and so Gary resigned. He was joined by other executives, and then the rest of the Annapurna Interactive team.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,” Gary told Bloomberg. “This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”

While the team has not announced its next steps, given the ambitions for independence, we can assume there are gestating plans for a future reformation. Annapurna Interactive has, in just a few short years, gained a reputation for publishing highly quality, unique, innovative game experiences – and that’s down to the expertise of staff and their keen eye. Should the publisher reform under a new banner, they’ll certainly be one to watch.

For now, Annapurna is picking up the pieces of the publisher that remain. Under the guidance of Hector Sanchez, President of Interactive and New Media, Annapurna management has promised to continue providing publishing support to studios with existing deals. Currently, that includes folks like Beethoven and Dinosaur (Mixtape), Furcula (Morsels), and uvula (to a T), amongst others.

“Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,” Ellison told Bloomberg of the situation. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theatre.”

Sanchez has reportedly spoken to developers this week, to reassure them of their contract status, and that Annapurna will continue to support them, despite the lack of staff resources. It’s expected that management will look to replace staff imminently.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see how these plans progress.