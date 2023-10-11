The best Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals for board games

Amazon Prime Day is now live for October 2023, and there’s a range of great deals available for fans of board games. Fantastic titles like HeroQuest, Dune: Imperium and more have been discounted – and if you’ve yet to add them to your collection, it’s a great chance to grab them cheap. While you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these offers, the AU $9.99/month fee may be worth the difference in price and shipping.
There’s an impressive array of board games on sale, across a range of genres. There are puzzle games like going cheap, party games, adventure games, dungeon crawlers, and more.
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games.
Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals. These Amazon Prime Day deals last until midnight on 11 October 2023.
- Akropolis – $31.41
$49.95(-31%)
- Anno 1800 – $60.00
$89.95(-33%)
- Cascadia – $49.99 $69.95 (-29%)
- Chronicles of Crime – $59.27
$79.95(-26%)
- Dark Souls: Tomb of Giants – $94.01
$130.42(-28%)
- Disney Villainous – $59.96
$76.00(-21%)
- Dune: Imperium – $52.79
$65.99(-20%)
- Epic Encounters: Barrow of The Corpse Crawler – $55.20
$79.99(-31%)
- Happy Little Dinosaurs – $27.99
$39.95(-30%)
- HeroQuest – $147.34
$209.99(-30%)
- Love Letter – $11.88
$21.95(-46%)
- Minecraft: Builders & Biomes – $64.95
$99.99(-35%)
- Monikers – $31.96
$49.95(-36%)
- Mouse Trap – $21.25
$42.99(-51%)
- Mysterium – $46.36
$69.95(-34%)
- Pandemic – $30.59
$69.95(-56%)
- Risk Legacy – $84.47
$134.99(-37%)
- Splendor – $44.99
$79.00(-43%)
- Splendor Marvel – $58.29
$72.98(-20%)
- Taboo – $25.26
$34.99(-28%)
- The Fuzzies – $24.64
$39.95(-38%)
- Ticket to Ride: Europe – $42.48
$67.49(-37%)
- Unlock! Mystery Adventures – $46.13
$57.02(-19%)
- Wavelength – $43.96
$69.95(-37%)
