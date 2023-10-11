The best Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals for board games

Amazon Prime Day is now live for October 2023, and there’s a range of great deals available for fans of board games. Fantastic titles like HeroQuest, Dune: Imperium and more have been discounted – and if you’ve yet to add them to your collection, it’s a great chance to grab them cheap. While you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these offers, the AU $9.99/month fee may be worth the difference in price and shipping.

There’s an impressive array of board games on sale, across a range of genres. There are puzzle games like going cheap, party games, adventure games, dungeon crawlers, and more.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games.

Read: Amazon Prime Day October 2023: The best video game, tech, and console deals

Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals. These Amazon Prime Day deals last until midnight on 11 October 2023.

Head here to browse the best of the rest Amazon Prime Day deals, and nab yourself a treat.