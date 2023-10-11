News

Amazon Prime Day October 2023: The best video game, tech, and console deals

Here's a rundown of the best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day.
11 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
horizon call of the mountain amazon prime day deals

Image: Guerrilla Games / Firesprite

Amazon Prime Day has returned for October 2023, with a handful of discounts on video games, consoles, tech, hardware, toys, and pretty much anything else you can grab from the ubiquitous shopping portal. There are hundreds of deals floating around, which can make it hard to sort out the good stuff.

If you’re keen to avoid wading through the trenches of Amazon, desperately looking for a bargain, never fear. We’ve done the hard yards, picking through the pages to find the best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a rundown for everyone looking to purchase new video games, devices, and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals last until midnight 11 October 2023.

Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on PS5 and Xbox games in Australia

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox – not a lot, but those looking to purchase a PSVR2 might be intrigued:

Some of these deals are non-Amazon Prime Day exclusive, but they’re still worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Nintendo Switch games in Australia

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel report
Image: Ubisoft

Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch games:

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on gaming tech in Australia

If you’re in the market for some snazzy new tech, there’s plenty of good deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a quick rundown of the best gaming tech deals on offer:

You can view the full range of Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Australia.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

