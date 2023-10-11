Amazon Prime Day October 2023: The best video game, tech, and console deals

Amazon Prime Day has returned for October 2023, with a handful of discounts on video games, consoles, tech, hardware, toys, and pretty much anything else you can grab from the ubiquitous shopping portal. There are hundreds of deals floating around, which can make it hard to sort out the good stuff.
If you’re keen to avoid wading through the trenches of Amazon, desperately looking for a bargain, never fear. We’ve done the hard yards, picking through the pages to find the best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a rundown for everyone looking to purchase new video games, devices, and more.
Amazon Prime Day deals last until midnight 11 October 2023.
Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals.
Our Top Picks
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on PS5 and Xbox games in Australia
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox – not a lot, but those looking to purchase a PSVR2 might be intrigued:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (XSX) – $24.00
$99.95(-76%)
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) – $84.00
$109.95(-24%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition (PS5) – $24.95
$79.95(-69%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition (XSX) – $24.95
$79.95(-69%)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – $779.00
$959.95(-19%)
- PlayStation VR2 – $746.95
$879.95(-15%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (XBO) – $24.00
$49.95(-52%)
- Wild Hearts (PS5) – $19.99
$29.00(-31%)
Some of these deals are non-Amazon Prime Day exclusive, but they’re still worth checking out.
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on
Nintendo Switch games in Australia
Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for
- Disco Elysium – $43.79
$64.00(-32%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $19.95
$79.95(-75%)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $22.95
$24.95(-8%)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $44.95
$79.95(-44%)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – $39.95
$79.95(-50%)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – $53.95
$79.95(-33%)
- Unpacking – $48.62
$70.27(-31%)
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on gaming tech in Australia
If you’re in the market for some snazzy new tech, there’s plenty of good deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a quick rundown of the best gaming tech deals on offer:
- 8Bitdo Wired Xbox Controller – $34.99 $99.95 (-65%)
- GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Game Controller – $95.99
$103.00(-7%)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard – $130.00
$179.00(-27%)
- HyperX DuoCast Microphone – $99.00
$159.00(-38%)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset – $129.63
$159.00(-18%)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Headset – $131.75
$159.00(-17%)
- Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse – $89.00
$117.99(-25%)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X Wireless Mouse – $57.00
$109.00(-48%)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard – $115.00
$239.95(-52%)
- Razer Kiyo Ring Light Camera – $75.00
$159.00(-53%)
- Razer Kraken V3 Wired Headset – $179.00
$197.00(-9%)
- Razer Kraken Hello Kitty and Friends Edition – $120.00
$219.95(-45%)
- Razer Kitty Ears for Kraken Headsets – $28.16
$50.29(-44%)
- Razer Quick Charge Stand for PS5 Controller – $48.76
$83.88(-42%)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Headset – $64.00
$119.00(-46%)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset – $262.00
$309.32(-15%)
- SteelSeries Stratus Duo Controller – $99.00
$159.00(-38%)
- Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Force Feedback Racing Wheel – $465.95
$749.95(-38%)
You can view the full range of Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Australia.
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.