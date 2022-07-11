Amazon Prime Day has a range of video game deals on offer, although you will have to hunt to find them as the ‘video games’ sale category appears to be chaos. Regardless, there are some great offers running around, and we’ve gathered the best of them below. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deals, but the AU $6.99/month fee is balanced by the discounts on items and shipping.

On signing up, you’ll also get a number of bonuses including a raft of free video games. This month, Amazon is giving subscribers access to 30 games that can be kept even after the subscription period expires. These include: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, GRID Legends, Need for Speed: Heat and Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, The Darkside Detective and The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.

To claim these games alongside your storefront discounts, you’ll need to download the Amazon Games app.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for video games, consoles, and accessories.

Note: All prices listed are in AUD. When Amazon Prime Day launches around the world, expect similar discounts in equivalent currencies. Some discounts are available for non-Prime members.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition (Xbox) – $29.95 (was $69.00)

(was $69.00) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) – $41.00 (was $119.95)

(was $119.95) Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) – $19.95 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) Deathloop (PS5) – $39.95 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) DualSense PS5 Wireless Controller – $63.00 (was $109.95)

(was $109.95) Elgato Green Screen – $204.10 (was $259.00)

(was $259.00) Elgato Stream Deck Corsair – $165.00 ( was $199.00)

was $199.00) Far Cry 6 (PS5) – $26.95 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) GRID Legends (PS5) – $30.50 (was $99.99)

(was $99.99) Hyper X Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset – $69.00 (was $139.00)

(was $139.00) HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Microphone – $160.55 (was $299.00)

(was $299.00) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch) – $49.00 ( was $79.95)

was $79.95) Just Dance 2022 (Switch) – $36.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) King of Fighters XV (Xbox) – $48.95 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – $59.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – $55.90 (was $94.95)

(was $94.95) Nintendo Switch Lite – $279.00 (was $329.95)

(was $329.95) Nintendo Switch Console – $339.00 (was $469.95)

(was $469.95) Nintendo Switch OLED Model – $445.00 (was $539.95)

(was $539.95) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Purple & Orange) – $99.00 (was $119.95)

(was $119.95) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) – $64.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) Pokemon Legends Arceus (Switch) – $47.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – $71.00 (was $124.95)

(was $124.95) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) – $59.00 (was $109.95)

(was $109.95) SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card – $71.39 (was $159.00)

(was $159.00) Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Xbox) – $36.95 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5) – $59.00 (was $99.95)

(was $99.95) Super Mario Odyssey – $59.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury (Switch) – $49.00 (was $79.95)

(was $79.95) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS5) – $59.00 (was $109.95)

(was $109.95) The Quarry (Xbox) – $69.30 (was $109.95)

(was $109.95) Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – $62.95 (was $94.95)

