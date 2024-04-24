News

 > News > Business

Atari is reviving the Infogrames publishing label

Atari is bringing back Infogrames after more than a decade of the brand's absence.
24 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
atari infogrames revival

Business

Image: Infogrames

Share Icon

Atari has announced it will bring back its Infogrames publishing label, leaning into its reputation for quality. Infogrames was prolific in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, publishing a range of fondly-remembered games like the original Alone in the Dark, and entries in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series.

Around 2009, Infogrames officially rebranded to Atari, to avoid confusion of the “duality” between Infogrames and its parent company, Atari. Since then, the Infogrames name has not been used – but now, it appears Atari is keen to revive the brand under its original directive: to publish great games.

“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari said on Twitter / X.

Read: Atari 2600+ Review – Cart Life

Per details shared on the Atari website, the revived Infogrames is a label that will “publish games that fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand.” In future, Infogrames will set about “expanding digital and physical distribution” by acquiring new titles, and “developing new collections and sequels.” It will also work towards preserving classic games, as “Infogrames sees game preservations as a core component of its mission.”

Its first game acquisition is Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a game from tinyBuild. Given the wording suggested by the Infogrames announcement, the publisher could be working with tinyBuild on a sequel of some form.

As for what else Infogrames may be working on, that remains a mystery. As part of Atari, Infogrames maintains access to a vast catalog of classic games, some of which have shared rights with other publishers and developers. With “new collections and sequels” planned, we could see Infogrames re-releasing its classic adventures, or working on new games in its most popular, nostalgic franchises.

Whatever the case, it appears there’s big plans in the works. It’s best to keep an eye on the Atari socials for more details about this surprise Infogrames relaunch.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
games preservation video game history preservation nes
?>
News

ESA won't support copyright exemption for digital game archives

The Electronic Software Association has pointed to copyright concerns as a major difficulty in games preservation.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite festival icon billie eilish
?>
News

Billie Eilish is the latest Fortnite Festival icon

Billie Eilish is the latest featured artist in Fortnite Festival.

Leah J. Williams
gta 6 grand theft auto
?>
News

GTA 5 actor confirms he recorded lines for cancelled DLC

Steven Ogg has detailed a cancelled GTA 5 DLC story that would have featured Trevor working undercover.

Leah J. Williams
Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors
?>
News

Embracer Group CEO says he deserves "a lot of criticism"

Wingefors has spoken openly about his role at Embracer Group, following the public announcement of the company's split.

Leah J. Williams
flaming fowl ironmarked games
?>
News

Flaming Fowl announces new game, development pause, and staff layoffs

Ironmarked was meant to be the next game from Flaming Fowl, but it has failed to secure funding.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login