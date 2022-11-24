News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories

Amazon has a heap of sales on Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022. Here are some of the best deals on offer.
25 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Xbox Series S Black Friday Amazon

Image: Microsoft

Amazon is offering a range of deals across Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022, with big-budget titles such as NBA 2K23 and New Tales from the Borderlands on offer for over half-off off regular retail prices.    

If you’re looking to upgrade your old-gen console and are after a lightweight alternative to the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S is also currently on sale for AU $399.99, which is 20% off its original price tag. 

Further Black Friday 2022 sales are also available through the Xbox online storefront, and if you’re interested to see other console-specific deals currently taking place this year, visit our other Black Friday roundups:

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox Console Deals

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Game Deals

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox One/Series X/S Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

