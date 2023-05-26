Alone in the Dark reboot will star David Harbour and Jodie Comer

The upcoming reboot of the original survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, has cast some big-name actors in the roles of its dual protagonists. Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive recently announced that David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) will play Detective Edward Carnby, and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) will star as Emily Hartwood.

The announcement came as part of an Alone in the Dark showcase, which provided a new look at the game, a firm release date, and details on a newly-released playable prologue for players on PC and consoles.

As announced by THQ Nordic, the game will officially launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 25 October 2023 – just a few days after Alan Wake 2, which similarly finds a home in the tense horror genre.

In this reimagining of the original Alone in the Dark, players embody heroes Carnby or Hartwood as they explore the strange, mysterious mansion known as Derceto. As in all haunted mansions, not everything is as it seems. Dual investigations will take Carnby and Hartwood through terrifying scenes, as monsters ooze out of the Derceto woodwork, and a range of horrifying puzzles present themselves.

Players will need to master combat and detective skills to survive their time in the mansion, which appears to come to life with all manner of dangers.

A playable prologue for the game, which is now available for everyone, stars a young girl named Grace Saunders, who wanders through Decerto and stumbles upon unknowable terrors – including an underground swamp, and figures that move through the darkness. If you’re looking for a taste of this adventure, the so-called ‘Grace in the Dark‘ teaser shines a dazzling spotlight on what’s to come.

Alone in the Dark is now available for preorder, ahead of its release on 25 October 2023. All preorders come with a 1992 Costume Pack, which replaces character models with low poly versions inspired by the original, highly influential horror adventure.

You can check out all the major gameplay and character reveals from the Alone in the Dark Spotlight via YouTube.