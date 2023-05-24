News

 > News > PC

Alone in the Dark reboot gets mini-showcase in May 2023

Alone in the Dark will get a re-reveal during an upcoming THQ Nordic mini-showcase.
24 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
alone in the dark mini showcase

PC

Image: Pieces Interactive

Share Icon

The upcoming ‘reimagining’ of horror classic Alone in the Dark is getting a mini-showcase on 25 May 2023, courtesy of publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. While the game has largely flown under the radar since being announced in late 2022, early looks have shown off a promising, creepy horror adventure.

One early demo, played by GamesHub during a recent Plaion showcase, featured a skin-crawling trip through a dark mansion, where a swamp filled with snapping crocodiles lurked in its lower bowels. We’ll likely get a better glimpse of this mansion and its surrounds when THQ Nordic pulls the curtain of this intriguing reboot back.

As in the original game, you’ll enter the Alone in the Dark reimagining as either Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, two curious heroes who wind up trapped inside the haunted Derceto Mansion. To escape with your life, you’ll need to fight horrors of all forms, solve a range of puzzles, and eventually discover the ‘truth’ at the heart of the haunted mansion.

Read: Alone in the Dark turns 30: The history of the original survival horror game

According to a press release, the game’s upcoming mini-showcase is designed to ‘illuminate the mysteries that shroud Alone in the Dark‘ as the publisher ‘unveils answers to some of the most pressing questions surrounding the game.’

It’s easy to assume this will include a formal release date for the game – but we’ll have to tune in to see the grand reveals in store.

How to watch the Alone in the Dark Spotlight

As announced by THQ Nordic, the dedicated Alone in the Dark Spotlight will air on 25 May 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch it around the world:

  • Australia – 10:00 am AEST | 9:30 am ACST | 8:00 am AWST (26 May)
  • New Zealand – 12:00pm NZST (26 May)
  • United Kingdom – 1:00 am BST | 2:00 am CET (26 May)
  • United States – 5:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm ET (25 May)

The showcase will be live on the THQ Nordic Twitch and YouTube channels.

Alone in the Dark is set to launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in future. Stay tuned for a firm release date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Education & Student News Game Development Mobile News PC
More
diablo immortal game loot boxes pegi plaion
?>
News

Activision Blizzard and Plaion fined for not disclosing loot boxes

PEGI has taken a tougher stance on loot boxes in games since early 2020.

Leah J. Williams
Apple Design Awards 2023
?>
News

Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.

Edmond Tran
igea smart program 2023
?>
Education & Student News

IGEA launches SMART game mentorship program for 2023

The SMART Program will officially return in 2023, with new mentorship opportunities for emerging game creators.

Leah J. Williams
Dynasty of the Sands
?>
News

PlaySide Publishing announces first title, Dynasty of the Sands

An Ancient Egyptian-themed city-building strategy game, Dynasty of the Sands is the first title to be signed by PlaySide Publishing.

Edmond Tran
Total War: Pharaoh
?>
News

Total War: Pharaoh is the new Creative Assembly strategy game

The blockbuster strategy game series is heading to Ancient Egypt for its next instalment

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login