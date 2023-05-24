Alone in the Dark reboot gets mini-showcase in May 2023

The upcoming ‘reimagining’ of horror classic Alone in the Dark is getting a mini-showcase on 25 May 2023, courtesy of publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. While the game has largely flown under the radar since being announced in late 2022, early looks have shown off a promising, creepy horror adventure.

One early demo, played by GamesHub during a recent Plaion showcase, featured a skin-crawling trip through a dark mansion, where a swamp filled with snapping crocodiles lurked in its lower bowels. We’ll likely get a better glimpse of this mansion and its surrounds when THQ Nordic pulls the curtain of this intriguing reboot back.

As in the original game, you’ll enter the Alone in the Dark reimagining as either Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, two curious heroes who wind up trapped inside the haunted Derceto Mansion. To escape with your life, you’ll need to fight horrors of all forms, solve a range of puzzles, and eventually discover the ‘truth’ at the heart of the haunted mansion.

Read: Alone in the Dark turns 30: The history of the original survival horror game

According to a press release, the game’s upcoming mini-showcase is designed to ‘illuminate the mysteries that shroud Alone in the Dark‘ as the publisher ‘unveils answers to some of the most pressing questions surrounding the game.’

It’s easy to assume this will include a formal release date for the game – but we’ll have to tune in to see the grand reveals in store.

How to watch the Alone in the Dark Spotlight

As announced by THQ Nordic, the dedicated Alone in the Dark Spotlight will air on 25 May 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch it around the world:

Australia – 10:00 am AEST | 9:30 am ACST | 8:00 am AWST (26 May)

– 10:00 am AEST | 9:30 am ACST | 8:00 am AWST (26 May) New Zealand – 12:00pm NZST (26 May)

– 12:00pm NZST (26 May) United Kingdom – 1:00 am BST | 2:00 am CET (26 May)

– 1:00 am BST | 2:00 am CET (26 May) United States – 5:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm ET (25 May)

The showcase will be live on the THQ Nordic Twitch and YouTube channels.

Alone in the Dark is set to launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in future. Stay tuned for a firm release date.