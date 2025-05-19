News

 > News > Game Development

Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2025 now open for submissions

Eligible developers are encouraged to submit their works.
19 May 2025 10:11
Leah J. Williams
agdas game developer awards

Game Development

Image: IGEA

Share Icon

The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2025 are officially open for submissions, with eligible developers encouraged to submit their works for judging in a range of categories. As in past years, the AGDAs aims to recognise and celebrate the great work of the local Australian video games industry, with a particular focus on innovation and creativity.

As noted, there are some changes to this year’s show. It’s set to take place on 8 October 2025, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) and this year, it will be held within the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre. Regardless of the venue change, the show format will remain the same, with awards delivered in a range of categories.

Here’s the full list of categories for the 2025 AGDAs.

AGDAs 2025: Games Awards

  • Excellence in Visual Art (Previously Excellence in Art)
  • Excellence in Gameplay
  • Excellence in Narrative
  • Excellence in Sound Design
  • Excellence in Music
  • Excellence in Accessibility
  • Excellence in Mobile
  • Excellence in Extended Reality (Previously Excellence in Mixed Reality)
  • Excellence in Impact
  • Excellence in Ongoing (Previously Excellence in Live Service)
  • Excellence in Debut (Previously Excellence in Emerging)
  • Game of the Year

AGDAs 2025: Career, Contribution and Culture Awards

  • Studio of the Year
  • The Adam Lancman Award
  • The Rising Star Award

As noted, a range of prestigious Australian-made games have claimed these awards in previous years, including Conscript, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Gubbins, Cult of the Lamb, Unpacking, Moving Out, Wylde Flowers, Untitled Goose Game, and The Oregon Trail. We expect to see even more games joining this starry array in the upcoming ceremony.

Those with a game to submit are encouraged to enter their project for consideration on the AGDAs website. All games will be judged against a set rubric, by an expert panel of games industry veterans. Submissions close on 15 June 2025 at 11:59 pm AEST, so there’s a bit of time to consider or improve any submitted works.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

fantasy life i game review roundup
?>
News

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Review Roundup

How does the Fantasy Life sequel measure up?

Leah J. Williams
lego bionicle fan game
?>
News

Lego shuts down Bionicle fan game after 8 years of work

Bionicle: Masks of Power will no longer release as planned.

Leah J. Williams
the thaumaturge humble choice may 2025
?>
News

The latest Humble Choice bundle is great for goths

From dark cowboy adventures to monster romps, this month's Humble Choice is a banger.

Leah J. Williams
hideo koijma kojima productions physint
?>
News

Kojima Productions' Physint is still 5-6 years away

Intriguingly, it could be followed by a Hideo Kojima-directed film.

Leah J. Williams
ai darth vader fortnite
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA files unfair labour charge over Fortnite's AI Darth Vader

The union alleges negotiation was required for the implementation of the character.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login