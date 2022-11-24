News

 > News > Culture

Activision Blizzard deal likely to be investigated by US Commission

The US Federal Trade Commission is reportedly on the cusp of filing an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft.
25 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard microsoft ftc

Culture

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard is likely to undergo even tougher scrutiny in the months ahead, despite already being put through the wringer by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. According to Politico, several sources with knowledge of the matter believe the US Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the imminent closure of the acquisition deal.

No official announcement has been made yet, but Politico believes the organisation is on the cusp of exerting its power. The lawsuit is ‘not guaranteed’ but those working at the FTC have reportedly completed the ‘heavy lifting’ behind the case, which includes receiving statements from Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

‘If the agency does move ahead with the case, it could come as soon as next month,’ Politico said.

Read: Activision Blizzard acquisition is about Candy Crush, says Microsoft

While it notes the antitrust lawsuit would be a ‘black mark’ against Microsoft, given it often champions issues of antitrust in the tech sector, Politico also believes the FTC has yet to meet with lawyers for the involved companies – which could indicate scepticism over the arguments presented.

The FTC is allegedly investigating the acquisition deal on similar grounds to the CMA, on the belief that Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard would be anti-competitive in the industry, and would lead to an unfair advantage over rival Sony.

‘Central to the FTC’s concerns is whether acquiring Activision would give Microsoft an unfair boost in the video game market,’ Politico said.

‘Microsoft’s Xbox is number three to the industry-leading Sony Interactive Entertainment and its PlayStation console. Sony, however, has emerged as the deal’s primary opponent, telling the FTC and regulators in other countries that if Microsoft made hit games like Call of Duty exclusive to its platforms Sony would be significantly disadvantaged.’

Given the CMA is currently working through these concerns already, with Microsoft providing key evidence and intentions that refute claims of anti-competitive behaviour, it’s likely the FTC will hold off for a firm outcome on this investigation before launching its own. Whatever the case, it’s likely Microsoft still has several hurdles to clear before its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finalised.

Stay tuned for future moves from the US Federal Trade Commission, and further scrutiny of the Activision Blizzard deal from other global organisations.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the callisto protocol
?>
News

The Callisto Protocol season pass to include new death animations

The Callisto Protocol is set to include new death animations in its season pass, offering more gruesome fates to keen…

Leah J. Williams
betrayal amazon black friday deals 2022 board games australia
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on board games

Amazon is hosting a major Black Friday sale that includes deals on some excellent board games.

Leah J. Williams
Xbox Series S Black Friday Amazon
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories

Amazon has a heap of sales on Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022. Here…

Emily Shiel
horizon forbidden west guerrilla games
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PS5 and PS4 games

Amazon has a good lineup of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation accessories for Black Friday…

Emily Shiel
Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals. Image: Nintendo
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch console and games

There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon for Black Friday 2022. Here are some of the…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login