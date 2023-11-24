A Space For the Unbound developer acquired by publisher Toge Productions

Mokijen Studio, the developer behind the narrative adventure A Space for the Unbound, has been acquired by publisher Toge Productions. The Indonesian companies worked together to release A Space for the Unbound in 2023.

Toge Productions announced the news on Twitter, exclaiming that they are “ready to create more games to bring to the world.” Mojiken will maintain its moniker, sharing that the relationship between the two entities has been “built upon mutual trust, shared values, and dynamic teamwork.

A Space for the Unbound was released at the beginning of 2023 to great critical success, with critics applauding the studio’s firm loyalty to its cultural identity while still deftly exploring complex, universal issues.

In writing for GamesHub, Samantha Low remarked that “A Space for the Unbound only looks pixels deep, but it is a masterpiece for its breadth of storytelling, its authenticity, and how it tackles difficult topics, from cultural expectations to mental health.”

The game has also received a nomination at The Game Awards 2023 in the Games for Impact category.

Prior to the release of A Space for the Unbound, Mokijen Studio and Toge Productions took a stand against PQube Games, accusing the UK-based publisher, which they had partnered with, of misappropriating funds from a diversity grant they received from a “well-known console platform”.

The funds were designed to assist underrepresented developers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the time, PQube withheld console publishing rights for the game. Thai developer Corecell followed up with a similar accusation shortly after.

The matter was eventually resolved months later, with Chorus Worldwide stepping in to resolve the matter between companies, and take on global publishing duties for the game.

A Space for the Unbound is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox.