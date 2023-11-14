The Game Awards 2023: Complete list of nominees

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2023 has been revealed, with a number of major releases getting nods in multiple categories. Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are leading the nominations with eight apiece, but other recent releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are also getting a share of the love.

While there are seemingly some snubs this year – Starfield has only achieved a single nomination, and Alan Wake actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta certainly deserved recognition alongside Saga Anderson actor Melanie Liburd – the best games of the year are fairly well represented here.

Here are all the nominees for The Game Awards 2023.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST ADAPTATION

Castlevania: Nocturne, Powerhouse Animation | Netflix

Gran Turismo, PlayStation Productions | Sony Pictures

The Last of Us, PlayStation Productions | HBO

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination | Nintendo | Universal Pictures

Twisted Metal, PlayStation Productions | Peacock

BEST NARRATIVE

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

BEST ART DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko | Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov | Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken | Square Enix

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori | Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team | Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Dead Space, Motive Studio | EA

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment

Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games

Street Fighter 6, Capcom

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken Studio | Toge Productions | Chorus

Chants of Sennaar, Rundisc | Focus Entertainment

Goodbye Volcano High, KO_OP

Tchia, Awaceb | Kepler Interactive

Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver Digital | Netflix

Venba, Visai Games

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment | EA

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

Fortnite, Epic Games

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red

Destiny 2, Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver, MINTROCKET

Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17

Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio

Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive

Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17

Pizza Tower, Tour de Pizza

Venba, Visai Games

Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing

BEST MOBILE GAME

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Applibot | Square Enix

Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink Entertainment

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Capcom

Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver | Netflix

BEST VR/AR GAME

Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital | SIE

Humanity, tha LTD | Enhance Games

Horizon Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla Games | Firesprite | SIE

Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Capcom

Synapse, nDreams

BEST ACTION GAME

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware | Bandai Namco

Dead Island 2, Dambuster Studios | Deep Silver

Ghostrunner 2, One More Level | 505 Games

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Remnant 2, Gunfire Games | Gearbox Publishing

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment | EA

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix

Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games

Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios | Bethesda Softworks

BEST FIGHTING GAME

God of Rock, Modus Studios Brazil | Modus Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Ludosity | Fair Play Labs | GameMill Entertainment

Pocket Bravery, Statera Studio | PQube

Street Fighter 6, Capcom

BEST FAMILY GAME

Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios | Disney

Party Animals, Recreate Games

Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

Sonic Superstars, Arzest | Sonic Team | Sega

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, WayForward | Nintendo

Cities: Skylines II, Colossal Order | Paradox Interactive

Company of Heroes 3, Relic Entertainment | Sega

Fire Emblem Engage, Intelligent Systems | Nintendo

Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 24, EA Vancouver | EA Romania | EA Sports

F1 23, Codemasters | EA Sports

Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Milestone

The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft Ivory Tower | Ubisoft

BEST MULTIPLAYER (PRESENTED BY DISCORD)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment

Party Animals, Recreate Games

Street Fighter 6, Capcom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | Sega

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco | Arika

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2, Valve

Dota 2, Valve

League of Legends, Riot Games

PUBG Mobile, LightSpeed Studios | Tencent Games

Valorant, Riot Games

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, CS:GO

Max “Demon1” Mazanov, Valorant

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez, Call of Duty

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, League of Legends

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen, Apex Legends

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Evil Geniuses, Valorant

Fnatic, Valorant

Gaimin Gladiators, Dota 2

JD Gaming, League of Legends

Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Christine “potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses, Valorant

Danny “zonic” Sorensen – Team Falcons, Counter-Strike

Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Florida Mayhem, Overwatch

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam – Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young – JD Gaming, League of Legends

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

This year’s Game Awards will take place on 7 December 2023 in Los Angeles, United States, with every winner announced in person, and via the show’s dedicated global livestream. The public is now able to vote on the final winners via the TGAs website.