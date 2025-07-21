Vegas slot gambler wins $1MILLION jackpot from a $4 spin on Wheel of Fortune machine

A lucky gambler won a massive $1million jackpot from a $4 spin on a slot machine in Las Vegas last week.

The monumental win took place at the Palms, an off-strip casino resort, in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to the resort’s social media page, a man named Ryan bet $4 on the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slots machine and walked away with the £1,142,108.23 jackpot.

The post from Palms Casino Resort read: “$4 in… $1,142,108.23 out! This Classic #ClubSerrano member had the trip of a lifetime to #PalmsLV. CONGRATS, Ryan!”

Source: Palms Casino Resort – Twitter

Wheeling away in fortune: Lucky slots player hits the jackpot

According to reports, Ryan and his loved one were only in Las Vegas for a food convention.

Now the Vegas slot player returns home to Washington as a millionaire.

Scott McDermott, the Palms director of slots, said that the win was “… the kind of magical Vegas moment we love to celebrate.”

What is the Wheel of Fortune slot machine?

The slot machine that landed Ryan the huge jackpot, and can be found on some of the best online casinos, was the classic Wheel of Fortune 4d Collector’s Edition slot machine from IGT.

The slot machine, which takes its name from the iconic TV show, borrows some of the show’s features and gameplay.

It is a popular slot machine among gamblers and has been replicated numerous times since its launch in 1997.