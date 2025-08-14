One lucky slots player at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort was celebrating becoming a millionaire this week after scooping the life-changing amount on one of their slot machines.

Thunder Valley Casino Customer Hits The Jackpot

The Thunder Valley Casino Resort in North California reported a huge $1,155,982 payout from one of their slot machines – with the lucky customer staking just $5.

Based just outside Lincoln in Placer County, the betting site is famous for it’s huge gaming floor and big slot machine wins – which is why many players heading to the California casino.

Thunder Valley has been a hot spot in recent years for paying out big wins, with floor manager, Dawn Clayton reporting many huge payouts this year.

Only last month, the casino also reported a $578,073 win on a 5 Dragons Grand slot machine, while another player won $512,872 on the Wild Ninja slot machine – again both of these big wins were from only $5 stakes.

More Slots Players Expected To Descend On Thunder Valley In Search Of The Next Big Win

These wins, coupled with the more recent $1m jackpot payout are sure to only increase the action at the Thunder Valley casino, as players are expected to flock to the California casino to try and be the next headline winner.

However, what makes this latest big Thunder Valley casino win more amazing is the customer landed the prize with just a $5 stake.

With most of the new in-person slot machines having progressive bonuses in place – when on a roll, even smaller stakes spins can result in monster returns.

Thunder Valley Casino Jackpot Winner To Remain Anonymous

The $1m Thunder Valley winner chose to remain anonymous – but this latest win will be a reminder to slot players that winning big for small stakes is possible.

That said, these big wins are also rare, with many thousands of spins played at the Thunder Valley casino in between these reported jackpots. Of course, not everyone will come out a millionaire – hundreds don’t – but the lure of the big win will still keep people coming back.

But many players still prefer the in-person feel of winning, over the online slots that can be played anywhere.

And with Thunder Valley a proven big jackpot slots paying out venue – we can expect business to be booming at the casino in the coming months.