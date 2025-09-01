One second you’re dumped in the middle of a Cold War jungle, and the next you’re wondering how you’re supposed to keep Snake alive when even the wildlife looks like it wants you dead. Here are some of the best Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater walkthrough tips to keep you one step ahead.

The remake is still the same tough, layered stealth game people fell in love with years ago, and one of the reasons why Snake Eater has earned rave reviews since its re-release.

Snake Eater wants you to slow down, think things through, and accept that charging in Rambo-style will usually get you flatlined pretty quickly. There’s a caveat in that design philosophy, though. For new players, the sheer amount of systems – camouflage, stamina, survival wounds, we can’t even name them all – can feel overwhelming.

Since we’ve been playing this series since its inception (yes, we’re old,) have a few tips and tricks up our sleeves, to make this trip into the soviet jungle a bit easier for you newbies.

With that being said, here are five expert tips that’ll keep you alive long enough to enjoy the paranoia, the tension, and the thrill of pulling off that perfect stealth crawl past a squad of guards.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Walkthrough Tips

Stealth Over Rambo Tactics

Sure, Snake can handle a gun, but treat him like an action hero and you’ll spend half your time in alert mode with bullets flying.

Enemies call for reinforcements, ammo is limited, and firefights drain your supplies fast. Stay low, stick to cover, and only take out guards when you know you won’t trigger the hornet’s nest. A clean stealth takedown is always more satisfying than mowing down 10 soldiers and limping away with no rations left.

Camouflage Is Your Best Friend

Ever noticed that little percentage in the corner of the screen? Well, you better watch out for that one, because this tiny fella is everything.

The higher your camo rating, the harder it is for enemies to notice you. Swap your uniform and face paint to match where you are; jungle greens for grass, dark tones for night, rocky patterns when climbing cliffs.

It takes a bit of discipline to keep checking and adjusting, but once you get into the rhythm, you’ll slip past patrols like you were never there in the first place.

Look After Snake

Snake isn’t invincible, he is decidedly human.

He gets tired, hungry, and injured. Stamina affects your aim and movement, so keep it topped up with whatever food you can scavenge, from snakes to frogs to packaged rations.

Wounds are even more demanding; broken bones need splints, cuts need bandages, and bullets need to be pulled out and stitched. Ignore this side of the game and Snake will slow to a crawl, which makes everything harder.

Take care of him, and he’ll take care of you.

The Jungle Isn’t Just Scenery

The jungle is alive, and learning how to use it makes all the difference. Grass and mud hide your movement, rivers force enemies to slog through slowly, and animals can be distractions or hazards depending on how you approach them.

Climb a tree for a better view, drop down for a surprise attack, or let the environment do the heavy lifting while you stay hidden. Once you stop seeing the map as a level and start treating it like a playground, the game opens up.

Don’t Rush – Ever. We Mean It.

The single best advice for Snake Eater is simple – slow down.

Rushing into patrols gets you spotted, and once the alarm goes off, you’ll be scrambling to survive. Watch guard routes, wait for the right moment, and use patience as your weapon. Crawling through the dirt for two minutes might sound dull, but the payoff when you bypass an entire squad undetected is worth it. In this game, patience isn’t boring – it’s powerful.

Finishing Up

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater wants you to struggle a little, but it rewards every ounce of effort. Once you lean into the systems – camouflage, survival mechanics, the living jungle – you start to see why this is one of the most celebrated stealth games ever made.

So keep your head down, take your time, and let the jungle work for you. The mission’s brutal, but every success feels earned.