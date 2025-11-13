Don’t be misled by the name, WWE SuperCard is not a 2D app for collecting digital wrestling cards, it’s an animated battle fest that has stood the test of time as one of the most popular mobile games in the WWE stable.

WWE SuperCard houses around 18 basic gameplay modes and there is much more on offer when you separate the men’s and women’s title fights and add in team challenges.

This week saw the launch of WWE SuperCard Season 12, with four new card rarities, featuring hundreds of images from Void, Ignition, Prize and Adventure tiers, a brand new player mode Super ShowDown, a revised League and PVP system and Crack the Case, a way of earning new cards through a ‘guess the numbers’ style challenge.

Is WWE SuperCard Worth Playing?

WWE SuperCard was developed by the Cat Daddy Games studio based near Seattle and first published by 2K in 2014.

Any mobile game that has survived for over a decade has to be worth a look and it is free to download on iOS and Android or through Google Play on a PC.

It can be enjoyed on a free-to-play (F2P) basis but will require a finger-tapping frenzy to compete in the bigger events and, as in every game these days, you will encounter whales along the way.

You can play happily as an individual, but there are extra challenges and events open for players who have joined a team.

What Do The Numbers Mean On The Cards?

What has made WWE SuperCard King of the Digital Ring for over a decade is the constantly evolving animated gameplay which Cat Daddy updates and improves with every new season.

Each card you collect in the game features a WWE star together with his or her own battle stats showing four attributes: Power, Toughness, Speed and Charisma.

How WWE SuperCard has evolved from Season 1 in 2014 to the present day

Two of those stats can be boosted by a randomly triggered special move unique to the real-world wrestler featured on the card.

If you are familiar with your WWE legends, AJ Lee’s move is Black Widow, giving a bonus to Speed and Charisma, for John Cena an Attitude Adjustment benefits Power and Charisma, Randy Orton’s RKO adds additional weight to Power and Speed – you get the picture.

To help you beat an opponent there are Support Cards available with famous managers from the past that can boost your entire deck and Equipment Cards with weapons and other objects that can be attached to individual wrestlers for a stat hike.

At a basic level, any card you choose to do battle with will enter a Top Trumps style stat-off against your opponent’s card, but there is so much more to it than that.

Using that simple concept, Cat Daddy has devised a range of innovative animated challenges which see the cards jumping into the virtual ring to compete for rewards.

Free Stuff From The Web Store

Do not ignore or overlook the online WWE SuperCard web store, I can’t stress this enough.

It only takes a couple of minutes each day to click on the store and access the Daily Streak section to pick up a free reward just for visiting.

These are generally in the form of draft picks or SuperCoins that can be redeemed at the in-game store, but if you log in every day from Monday to Sunday to establish an unbroken seven-day streak, Sunday’s reward will include a valuable bonus which can be anything up to a top tier player or equipment card.

Daily Streak rewards free from the WWE SuperCard web store

Combining Cards To Make A ‘Pro’

Any card you pack can receive a permanent stat boost in four different ways:

By feeding it cards that you no longer need, you can increase its overall Level from 0 up to 100.

By using the card in 100 Matches.

By doing specific actions to fill a Variant meter from 0 to 10.

By combining two of the same card to make a ‘Pro’.

Tread carefully before combining your cards as you should only do that once they are both at level 100 and have both played in 100 matches, otherwise the Pro version will not gain the maximum boosts possible.

There is still a use for any more duplicates that you pull as once you have Pro’d a card you can Fortify it further by adding up to three more basic level versions of the same card.

TIP: When combining two 100 level cards to make a Pro, you do not need to have filled out the Variant meter in each card. Cards being used to Fortify existing Pros DO NOT have to be powered up; you can use a zero-level card to Fortify an existing Pro.

Tag Teams In WWE SuperCard

Each wrestler’s card features one of four triangle symbols, blue left, blue right, yellow up, yellow down.

The trick to pairing wrestlers is to make their symbols combine to form a diamond shape in the same colour, so yellow up aligns with yellow down and blue left with right.

Tag Team compatibility is vitally important to receive boosts to your decks

If you can create that, your tag-team’s overall stats will receive a 10% boost. If the colours match but the symbols are pointing in the same direction, there is no effect.

If the colours don’t match, you will be hit with a 5% deduction applied to your team’s overall stats.

TIP: Don’t rely on the game pick your line-ups for you as it will automatically select your highest ranked cards. Create your teams manually and concentrate on all blue or all yellow symbol selections.

Gameplay Modes In WWE SuperCard

Weekly Special Events

Every week from Thursday evening through to Monday there is a Special Event housing a unique reward, normally a single version of a bespoke card.

The regular events are Road to Glory, Ring Domination, Giants Unleashed, War Games and occasionally Code Breaker.

If you can play through the entire event twice in that four-day period to earn the top reward, that single card is boosted to what’s called Heroic level.

The following week will stage a different event with another single version of the card available, and this again can be promoted to Heroic level if the player completes the event twice.

Once the two single Special Event cards have been powered up correctly, they can be combined into a Pro, boasting a flashier version of the gold star carried by regular Pros.

Special Event Cards from WWE SuperCard are the best in game

IMPORTANT: A Heroic Pro is the most powerful tier card in the game and can only be earned through gameplay, it is never available for purchase.

TIP: Before deleting old cards remember that your Road to Glory deck requires 16 male cards and four female cards and Giants Unleashed needs your best four cards representing each of the four yellow and blue symbols.

PVP Single Events

The Weekly Special Event is sometimes replaced by a PVP Single Event, where the reward cards are limited to 10,000.

These are one-off cards with the higher ranked versions being much more powerful than the lower rankings.

Combat takes place in one of Last Man Standing, Clash of Champions or People’s Champions Challenge (PCC).

Some players are not too keen on this mode because it requires 24/7 attention and the lower ranked versions of the card are not much better than standard tier Pros.

TIP: Make an early start to get yourself into a high ranked position early on. You will drop down the standings while you sleep. It is easier maintaining a higher level than it is to play catch-up.

WWE SuperCard Campaign and Battle Pass

Campaign and BattlePass

These two challenges deserve their own section because of the quality of rewards on offer.

What makes Campaign particularly valuable is that rewards earned while climbing the Campaign maps include player and support cards, some of which are already powered up and are ready to be combined.

But to battle from the start of the first round to lifting the top prize at Stage 84, a player needs to win 252 bouts. That’s a lot.

TIP: Campaign is perhaps the most important event for F2P players. Hit it hard. It is a rich source of cards, can be tackled at any time and there is no need to buy extra bouts to continue playing.

BattlePass is more contentious as to qualify for the top tier card available you have to purchase a BattlePass Premium Pass for around £20.

Points are awarded for basic actions you complete during the main game, and the free version does at least give some token rewards such as player picks and Supercoins.

In the paid version, you need to have accrued enough points to get to a 25th stage where you qualify for a second version of the BattlePass card to make a Pro.

TIP: You can live without the BattlePass card. By the time you secure the second card to make a Pro the tier will have already released several other special event cards.

Seasonal Events

A Seasonal Event Pro is a mid-level card, sitting below the power of a Weekly Special Event card but carrying more weight than a standard tier card.

The gameplay mechanics vary, but in the past players have had to throw snowballs at snowmen at Christmas, shoot Zombies at Halloween and tackle Tarot cards.

Seasonal Event Cards

Other special events have seen players take part in a Car Battle in a crossover with Street Fighter 6, and even RoboCop became unlockable in WWE SuperCard as part of a special quest in 2023.

TIP: Just enjoy yourself! The long-time frame involved means you can dip in and out when you feel like it, and the card designs have been some of the best in the game.

Leagues

Leagues is a new section introduced for Season 12, housing five game modes: WAR, Men’s Royal Rumble, Women’s Royal Rumble, Men’s Elimination Chamber, Women’s Elimination Chamber and Survivor.

Winning games in these modes earns weekly League points, and although there is a promotion and relegation element with movement among four leagues from Bronze to Platinum, the points that you accumulate go towards pack rewards, with 20,000 points unlocking a special top-ranked Leagues event card.

TIP: Royal Rumble is an excellent way of quickly training up multiple cards that need to increase their number of Matches played.

Main Events

For standard gameplay there are Main Events which are located on the PLAY sub-menu.

The basic match-up is WILD, a series of one-off bouts that don’t count towards any bigger prize.

In Money in the Bank your card deck faces an increasingly tough run of five opponents on the way to picking up SuperCoins which can be spent in the Store.

BOOM! is more of a mathematical challenge where you use your cards to take over squares on a playing board to squeeze out your computer opponent, with a series of rewards available over 12 rounds, including some BOOM! specific designs.

Leagues, BOOM! and WILD battle modes

King of the Ring requires more patience as you cannot change your deck once the event has started and your cards lose power as the event progresses.

Super Showdown and Crack the Case are the new kids on the block for Season 12 so they have a more detailed breakdown below.

There are two further challenges that appear a random times, 24/7 and TLC (tables, ladders and chairs).

Team Events

You don’t have to be in a team if you prefer to be unsociable, but the main benefit is you will be able to compete in additional events to gain rewards.

The best time to be in a team is at the start of a new tier when standard cards are harder to come by.

At the start of every week there is either a Team Road To Glory or a Team Ring Domination, but the top reward is a standard tier card, not a special issue.

The one mode you won’t experience as a solo player is Team Battleground.

What Is New In WWE SuperCard Season 12?

There are four new rarities in Season 12, beginning with Void then moving up to Ignition through to Prize and eventually on to top tier Adventure.

There are three limited edition cards immediately available, one from the web store that will require tokens and two from the Campaign maps.

Limited edition cards available in Season 12 of WWE SuperCard

In the Backstage section of the web store you’ll find a limited edition Ricky Saints card from Ignition tier, which will cost 5,000 backstage tokens.

If you head to Campaign and open the Amateur map, the top reward for clearing every round up to an include stage 84 – a hefty 252 bouts – is a limited-edition Roman Reigns card from Prize tier.

If you have somehow made it to the Pro map already, another unbeaten run up to stage 84 there will get you a limited-edition Gunther from Adventure.

How To Play Super ShowDown

With the launch of Season 12, Cat Daddy has debuted Super ShowDown, where a player is given a draft of random cards and attempts to compile a winning Run by competing in a series of Rounds.

A win in each Round will generate milestone points which accumulate during a set period, normally around 36 days, earning progressively better reward packs leading to some guaranteed special event cards.

New for Season 12, WWE SuperCard Super ShowDown

For launch the event-only Super ShowDown cards on offer are Rey Fenix (Prize tier) and Sol Ruca (Adventure).

After each round in Super ShowDown you will have the opportunity to gather some additional boosts: Rule Cards, Cheat Cards, Modifier Cards and additional SuperStar Cards.

TIP: Target Rule Cards first. A Rule Card will feature one of the four blue and yellow symbols and give anything from a 10% to a 75% boost to any card with that matching symbol throughout every bout and every Round.

The second innovation for Season 12 is a daily Mastermind-style challenge to guess a four number sequence and as correct guesses accumulate the player gets access to bigger and better rewards, leading to a special edition Crack the Case card.

The first WWE star to be showcased is Nikki Bella, appearing on an Ignition rarity card.