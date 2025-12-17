How to Get Your 2025 Steam Replay

Steam Replay 2025 has launched, delivering a personalised year in review of your PC gaming habits, akin to Spotify Wrapped, which highlights total hours, top titles, achievements, and even your preferred input method (keyboard/mouse vs. controller).

The recap covers playtime from January 1 to the last second of December 14, 2025 (GMT), and rollout began December 16th.

How to Access Your Steam Replay

Access is straightforward across platforms, log in to your Steam account first.

Web Browser:

Visit https://store.steampowered.com/replay/my/2025

Or spot the banner on Steam’s storefront.

Steam Client (Desktop):

Hover over your profile name in the top right corner.

Click the Steam Replay 2025 banner that appears.

Steam Mobile App:

Open the app and sign in.

Tap the Steam Replay 2025 banner on the main store menu.

Generate a shareable link like https://store.steampowered.com/replay/[yourprofileid]/2025 to show your stats.

What’s Inside Your Steam Replay?

Dive into colourful visuals like spider graphs for playtime distribution:

Total hours played across all games.

Top played games and screenshots.

Achievements unlocked (e.g., 5,203 in one user’s case).

Input method breakdown (e.g., % controller vs. KB/M).

New vs. old games, globally, only 14% of playtime on 2025 releases.

Fun insights and trends.

Unlock the Badge & Profile Showcase

Earn the Steam Replay 2025 badge by viewing your recap.

Add it to your profile: Edit showcase > Select “Steam Replay 2025.”

Important Exclusions & Notes

Playtime excludes:

Offline or disconnected sessions.

Unreleased, preload, prerelease, or disabled games.

If nothing shows, wait for rollout or ensure sufficient online playtime in 2025.