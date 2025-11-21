Fortnite Chapter 7 Release Date and Zero Hour Finale Event Details

The end of Fortnite Chapter 6 is fast approaching, with the highly anticipated Zero Hour live event set to cap off the current storyline and take us into Chapter 7 Season 1. Leaks from dataminers and official announcements have pinned down the exact timings, so here’s a complete breakdown of when to expect the new season and how to catch the epic finale.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Official Release Schedule

Fornites’s Simpsons collaboration mini season will wrap up on November 29, 2025, paving the way for the Zero Hour event and the full launch of Chapter 7 Season 1 the following day. Expect server downtime for maintenance, which should be around 12 hours, to roll out the fresh map, marking the first major map update since 2024.

@Hypex on X, confirm Chapter 7 Season 1 drops on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Here’s the start time breakdown by region:

North America (PT): Sunday, November 30

North America (ET): Sunday, November 30

UK (GMT): Sunday, November 30

Europe (CET): Sunday, November 30

Japan (JST): Monday, December 1

Australia (AEST): Monday, December 1

Early rumours suggest massive gameplay overhauls in store, making this a monumental moment for Battle Royale fans.

Zero Hour Live Event: Date, Times, and What to Expect

Epic Games has teased an eye capturing Chapter 6 finale called Fortnite: Zero Hour. Think Avengers: Endgame vibes, but with Fortnite flair giant Homer Simpson, Godzilla, and King Kong throwing down in a multiversal showdown. The official trailer has already racked up hype on YouTube and social media.

The event kicks off on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET. Queue into the dedicated playlist early, as servers will fill up fast— it opens 40 minutes prior.

Check these regional times:

North America (PT)

Playlist Opens: 10:20 AM

Event Starts: 11:00 AM

Date: November 29

North America (ET)

Playlist Opens: 1:20 PM

Event Starts: 2:00 PM

Date: November 29

UK (GMT)

Playlist Opens: 6:20 PM

Event Starts: 7:00 PM

Date: November 29

Europe (CET)

Playlist Opens: 7:20 PM

Event Starts: 8:00 PM

Date: November 29

Japan (JST)

Playlist Opens: 3:20 AM

Event Starts: 4:00 AM

Date: November 30

Australia (AEST)

Playlist Opens: 4:20 AM

Event Starts: 5:00 AM

Date: November 30

Zero Hour isn’t just a video, it’s the narrative bridge to Chapter 7’s “After Dark” storyline, promising a new era. With Chapter 6 launching back in December 2024, it’s wild how quickly time flies in the Battle Bus. The Springfield vibes will be missed, but Chapter 7 looks primed to deliver some of Fortnite’s most groundbreaking updates yet.