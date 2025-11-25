News > Guides > PC

Black Ops 7 Releases Massive Season 1 Roadmap Including Warzone, Zombies, and Multiplayer

25 Nov 2025 5:18
Jamie Davis
Treyarch and Raven Software have unveiled the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 roadmap, dubbed the “biggest Season 01 ever,” launching December 4 at 9AM PT across all platforms. Packed with new maps, modes, weapons, Zombies content, Endgame events, and Warzone updates, it’s available to Black Ops 7 owners and Xbox Game Pass players.

This comes amid the latest post-launch update on November 24, aiming to boost engagement after a mixed reception to the campaign. The roadmap teases Alden Dorne’s coup in the story, escalating the hunt for David Mason and C-Link tech. Battle Pass improvements include tokens from daily challenges, shorter early pages, and faster unlocks based on Black Ops 6 feedback.

Multiplayer: 6+ Maps, Party Modes, and Fresh Scorestreaks

Take a loook into four new maps at launch and in-season (Fate, Utopia, Odysseus, Yakei), plus remasters (Standoff, Meltdown, Fringe) and a festive Hijacked variant (Sleighjacked). With a comeback for fan favorite modes return: Prop Hunt, One in the Chamber, Sharpshooter, Sticks and Stones, Gun Game, plus CODMAS LTMs.

MapTypeDetails
UtopiaNew, 6v6 MediumGuild research facility turned Project Synapse hub; three-lane with parkour, luxury interiors.
FateNew, 6v6 SmallWarped Menendez compound hallucination; floating sky landmass, portals, three lanes.
OdysseusNew, 6v6/2v2 SmallDistorted carrier deck; close-quarters chaos with frozen explosions.
StandoffRemaster, 6v6 MediumClassic Black Ops 2 map with enhanced visuals; streets, tower, multi-level buildings.
SleighjackedVariant, 6v6 SmallHoliday Hijacked overhaul.

Black Ops 7 New Weapons

Maddox RFB (Battle Pass), Ballistic Knife (weekly), Kogot-7 (Battle Pass), Sokol 545/Sturmwolf 45/Hawker HX (events), NX Ravager (in-season). Attachments for Akita, MPC-25, etc. Deadeye Drone Scorestreak with sniper and Overclocks; 13 BO6 loadouts mid-season.

Zombies: Astra Malorum and Survival Surge

Astra Malorum round-based map (in-season), two new Survival maps, Directed Mode for Ashes of the Damned. Wonder Weapon: LGM-1, robotic foe O.S.C.A.R., new Field Upgrades, Mule Kick returns.

Endgame: World Events and Exotic Skills Explode

Open to all since Nov 21 on Avalon map. Four new World Events:

  • Colossus of Avalon (launch): Giant robot boss, CR 45+.
  • Toxic Tyrant (launch): Neurotoxin outbreak hallucinations.
  • Wraith Wing (mid): Cloning VTOL squadron.
  • One more TBD.

Eight new Exotic Skills (random from cases): Mega Punch, Conjuration (Toxin Butterflies), Echo Shell, Celebration (Mortar), Frost Cloud, Resurrection, Shattered Shield, Graviton Reaction – upgradable. Phantom Skill Track mid-season. CODMAS festivity with snowballs, gifts. Progress ties to MP/Zombies/Warzone; unique blueprints, camos (Molten Gold, etc.).

Warzone: Haven’s Hollow and Loadout Revolution

New Resurgence map: Haven’s Hollow. Verdansk adds Signal Station, Factory POIs. New casual/LTM modes, equipment, perks. Loadout overhaul: 5-attachment max, Overkill default, no Wildcards, BO7 build sharing.

