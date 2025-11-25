Black Ops 7 Rolls Out November 24 Update with Patch Notes and Fixes

Treyarch has deployed a fresh server side update for Black Ops 7 on November 24, tackling bugs, stability issues, and gameplay tweaks across Multiplayer, Zombies, Campaign, and more.
Available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this patch focuses on improvements rather than new content, building on recent Aim Assist adjustments that reduced the minimum Rotational Aim Assist penalty from 35% to 25% for better balance.
Launched just over a week ago on November 14, Black Ops 7 has seen multiple post-launch patches to smooth out rough edges. Highlights include easier Multiplayer medal challenges and Zombies daily fixes, ensuring a more reliable experience as players grind toward Season 1.
Black Ops 7 Update Details – November 24
Multiplayer
- Extended grace period for “Low Blow” and “Dive Shot” Medals after sliding or diving, simplifying related challenges.
- Fixed Overclocks on the Legion Scorestreak displaying out of order.
- Drone Pod Field Upgrade nerfed: Charge time up from 2.5 to 3 minutes; active duration down from 10 to 8 seconds; damage reduced from 60 to 50.
- Hand Cannon Scorestreak tweaks: Akimbo Overclock ammo boosted to 7 rounds per gun (hipfire spread cut 44%); Extended Mag Overclock ammo dropped to 10.
- LDBR Scorestreak: Second Strike Overclock missiles per target increased to 13.
- Improved Free-for-All spawn influencers on all maps.
- Camo challenge updated: Now “Kill enemies affected by your Tactical or non-lethal Scorestreak” instead of just Tactical.
- Popcorn Medal now awards correctly for multi-kills with Needle Drone or Sticky Grenade.
Zombies
- Sticky Grenades now properly count toward “Kill 25 Zombies with Equipment” Daily Challenge.
- Removed problematic “Eliminate 5 Special Zombies” Daily Challenge.
- Dead Ops Arcade 4: Blocked exploit for earning Achievement by saving/quitting during Papaback Boss Fight.
- Pathfinder Camo for DS20 Mirage now requires 300 Dead Wire Ammo kills (up from 5).
- Camo challenge revised: “Get Kills while a Field Upgrade is active” instead of shortly after use.
Why stop there? More Zombies tomorrow. 😈 pic.twitter.com/nLQB03wbwA— Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 24, 2025
Campaign
- Removed ability cooldown in Kinetic Jump tutorial (Exposure mission).
UI and Loadouts
- Weapon Prestige prompt clarified: Must hold button to Prestige.
- EAM XL Reflex no longer shows incorrect text for Blue Bullseye Reticle unlock.
- Fixed error when picking up customized version of same weapon.
- Gunsmith: Total Mags display corrected.
- Weapon Camo unlocks now appear properly in After-Action Report.
- Minimap viewable area expanded by 10% (on top of prior 15% boost).
Weapons and Balance
This update introduces significant tuning, especially for Assault Rifles (increased flinch) and SMGs (extended damage ranges, recoil buffs, attachment improvements). Key targets like M15 MOD 0, AK-27, and X9 Maverick see damage falloff, handling nerfs, and recoil hikes to nerf dominance, while SMGs like Ryden 45K and RK-9 gain mid-range viability. Marksman Rifles (e.g., Warden 308), LMGs, and Pistols also receive adjustments.
Stability
- Multiple crash fixes across modes.
Looking Ahead: Season 1 Incoming
No major content drops here, save that for Season 1, launching December 4 with a massive haul, there will be 3 new Multiplayer maps (Fate, Utopia, Odysseus), 1 remaster (Standoff), more mid-season additions, new weapons (Kogot-7 SMG, Maddox RFB AR), Operators, modes like Prop Hunt, Zombies map Astra Malorum, and Warzone’s Haven’s Hollow Resurgence map.