Black Ops 7 Rolls Out November 24 Update with Patch Notes and Fixes

Treyarch has deployed a fresh server side update for Black Ops 7 on November 24, tackling bugs, stability issues, and gameplay tweaks across Multiplayer, Zombies, Campaign, and more.

Available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, this patch focuses on improvements rather than new content, building on recent Aim Assist adjustments that reduced the minimum Rotational Aim Assist penalty from 35% to 25% for better balance.

Launched just over a week ago on November 14, Black Ops 7 has seen multiple post-launch patches to smooth out rough edges. Highlights include easier Multiplayer medal challenges and Zombies daily fixes, ensuring a more reliable experience as players grind toward Season 1.

Black Ops 7 Update Details – November 24

Multiplayer

Extended grace period for “Low Blow” and “Dive Shot” Medals after sliding or diving, simplifying related challenges.

Fixed Overclocks on the Legion Scorestreak displaying out of order.

Drone Pod Field Upgrade nerfed: Charge time up from 2.5 to 3 minutes; active duration down from 10 to 8 seconds; damage reduced from 60 to 50.

Hand Cannon Scorestreak tweaks: Akimbo Overclock ammo boosted to 7 rounds per gun (hipfire spread cut 44%); Extended Mag Overclock ammo dropped to 10.

LDBR Scorestreak: Second Strike Overclock missiles per target increased to 13.

Improved Free-for-All spawn influencers on all maps.

Camo challenge updated: Now “Kill enemies affected by your Tactical or non-lethal Scorestreak” instead of just Tactical.

Popcorn Medal now awards correctly for multi-kills with Needle Drone or Sticky Grenade.

Zombies

Sticky Grenades now properly count toward “Kill 25 Zombies with Equipment” Daily Challenge.

Removed problematic “Eliminate 5 Special Zombies” Daily Challenge.

Dead Ops Arcade 4: Blocked exploit for earning Achievement by saving/quitting during Papaback Boss Fight.

Pathfinder Camo for DS20 Mirage now requires 300 Dead Wire Ammo kills (up from 5).

Camo challenge revised: “Get Kills while a Field Upgrade is active” instead of shortly after use.

Why stop there? More Zombies tomorrow. 😈 pic.twitter.com/nLQB03wbwA — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 24, 2025

Campaign

Removed ability cooldown in Kinetic Jump tutorial (Exposure mission).

UI and Loadouts

Weapon Prestige prompt clarified: Must hold button to Prestige.

EAM XL Reflex no longer shows incorrect text for Blue Bullseye Reticle unlock.

Fixed error when picking up customized version of same weapon.

Gunsmith: Total Mags display corrected.

Weapon Camo unlocks now appear properly in After-Action Report.

Minimap viewable area expanded by 10% (on top of prior 15% boost).

Weapons and Balance

This update introduces significant tuning, especially for Assault Rifles (increased flinch) and SMGs (extended damage ranges, recoil buffs, attachment improvements). Key targets like M15 MOD 0, AK-27, and X9 Maverick see damage falloff, handling nerfs, and recoil hikes to nerf dominance, while SMGs like Ryden 45K and RK-9 gain mid-range viability. Marksman Rifles (e.g., Warden 308), LMGs, and Pistols also receive adjustments.

Stability

Multiple crash fixes across modes.

Looking Ahead: Season 1 Incoming

No major content drops here, save that for Season 1, launching December 4 with a massive haul, there will be 3 new Multiplayer maps (Fate, Utopia, Odysseus), 1 remaster (Standoff), more mid-season additions, new weapons (Kogot-7 SMG, Maddox RFB AR), Operators, modes like Prop Hunt, Zombies map Astra Malorum, and Warzone’s Haven’s Hollow Resurgence map.